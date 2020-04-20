Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson might have started dating less than six months ago, but they've already gotten significant attention over their PDA-filled social media posts and public outings. While the couple has made no secret of how crazy they are about each other, the Australian singer recently hinted that he has no immediate plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. In addition to reflecting on his relationships with ex Gigi Hadid and Cyrus in a new interview, Cody Simpson's quotes about marriage show that he's taking things slow when it comes to putting a ring on it.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald published on April 19, the 23-year-old musician told the publication that he tends to gravitate towards "independent women who are strong individuals." Simpson, who ended things with Gigi Hadid back in May 2015, had nothing but positive things to say about his ex when using her as an example.

"I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals," he said, emphasizing how important he thinks it is to have your space and alone time away from your significant other. "In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person. You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you."

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Simpson revealed that while he'd "never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense," he'd been "disappointed" with past relationships before meeting Cyrus, whom he called a "wonderful thing in [his] life."

"She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too," he gushed. "We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work."

Simpson also appeared to hint that the singer was like a muse to him when it came to his songwriting and poetry.

"Miley also inspires my art," he said. "There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite his intense feelings for his girlfriend (he recently admitted that she was his celebrity crush as a child) and their loved-up displays, Simpson clarified that happily ever after is still far from his mind.

"I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest," he told the publication. "I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day."

From the sound of things, this couple is busy living in the moment and not in any rush to take things to the next level, meaning that fans can probably expect many more PDA-packed outings and social media posts from the pair in the coming months.