The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics closing ceremonies was a major hit, with the music so catchy that by the end it had dissolved into a Dance Party South Korea. (This is not a bad thing.) One of the evening's biggest highlights was South Korean K-pop star and rapper, CL (born Lee Chae-rin), who sang her signature hit "Bad Girls," or as it translates directly "The Baddest Female." CL's "Bad Girls" lyrics were totally fitting for the 2018 Winter Games, since women dominated across the board, especially for the United States.

Here are the lyrics in English, according to Genius:

I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl

Where All My Bad Gals At?

Yeah, I’m strong, very fierce (yao)

Someone like you can’t ever handle me (uh em)

I don’t have an ounce of jealousy in me

Even fortune tellers can’t figure out my heart (aha)

I’m a queen bee, I’m the heroine

I’m like a rugby ball, don’t know where I’ll bounce to next

On my neck is a gold chain swingin’ left right

I’m not lonely, every night I get right

Confident principles, valuable dignity (uh huh)

My eye smile is a given, my tears are my weapon (that’s right)

My smile is fire, it’ll burn you up (burn)

You want it, come and get it now, if you don’t wanna, that’s too bad

I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl

Where All My Bad Gals At?

Hey unni (woh) unni, unni, unni, hey

Hey unni (woh) unni, unni, unni, hey

Guys call me honey

Girls call me unni

My cool words have a good effect

Round round, this strange melody turns and turns yeah

I’m the best, ha?I’m busy every day, so busy, why, are you offended? ha

I'm flyer than a G5, G5

All my b-boys and b-girls, now follow me

I am the proudest, I never say sorry (nope)

Being fake is a given, I’m really smart (yes)

My smile is killa because it makes everyone die (oops)

You want it, come and get it now, if you don’t wanna, that’s too bad

I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl, I’m a bad girl

Where All My Bad Gals At?

Hey unni (woh) unni, unni, unni, hey

Hey unni (woh) unni, unni, unni, hey

This is for all my bad girls around the world

Not bad meaning bad but bad meaning good, you know

Let’s light it up and let it burn like we don’t care

Let em know how it feels damn good to be bad

G I Z to the I B E

I’m a bad girl, can’t you see?

G I Z to the I B E

I’m a bad girl, come with me

Now Do The Unni (Hey) Now Do The Unni (Hey)

Now Do The Unni, till the sun goes down, everybody

