Clare Crawley isn't one to step down from speaking her mind. The new star of The Bachelorette called out her ex Juan Pablo Galavis after he made a comment about the contestants' ages on her upcoming season. Check out Clare Crawley's clapback at Juan Pablo Galavis during the heated Twitter feud.

Following the finale of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette and her cast of guys was revealed on Wednesday, March 11. But Crawley's former flame Galavis, whom she almost got the final rose from as the runner-up on his season of The Bachelor, had some pretty pointed comments about the group of men.

Galavis shared his opinions on the new cast in a tweet on Saturday, March 14: "I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch." Crawley, who dated Galavis during the 18th season of The Bachelor, immediately shot back after he made the comments. She responded, “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness."

The exchanged created plenty of buzz on social media, with fans slamming the former Bachelor star for his tweet. When one Twitter user pointed out Galavis' "jealous petty response," he replied, "Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING..." He also responded directly to Crawley herself on Twitter in an attempt to clarify the situation: "Hey, ALL I want for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."

There were also many fans who gave a shoutout to Crawley's witty clapback at Galavis. Twitter user @BrettSVergara wrote, "Ayyyy tell 'em Clare," while user @BrittanySimon13 commented, "This tweet right here reminds everyone why Clare is PERFECT for this role and why age doesn’t define maturity."

The tension between the two dates back to when Crawley was the runner-up contestant on Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014, when they had a particularly rough breakup. Crawley even told Galavis, “I lost respect for you because — I’ll tell you what — I thought I knew what kinda man you were. What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you."

Crawley will try her hand again at love during the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which is scheduled to premiere May 18 on ABC.