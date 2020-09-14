Get ready to upgrade your breakfast bite with Cinnabon's latest offering. Cinnabon’s new at-home frozen breakfast creations feature six sweet and savory varieties. If you're ready to transform your morning routine, here's how you can get the brand's selection of frozen products.

Cinnabon unveiled its first-ever at-home frozen breakfast creations on Monday, Sept. 14. The latest product launch will let you get your favorite mall/airport cinnamon roll from the convenience of your own home. Even better news is that these frozen options cook up perfectly right in your microwave, so you won't even need preheat the oven. Plus, the new breakfast line is the first offering from the brand that transforms its signature flavors into savory bites.

There are six total options, with a few sweet and a few savory breakfast bites you can choose from. The three sweet bites are: Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls, which is a Cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans; Frosting Filled CinnaPastry, which feature a Cinnamon pastry filled with the brand's signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon; and Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls, which includes Cinnamon swirl rolls topped off with the brand' signature frosting.

The three new savory options are: the CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich, which features a tender fried chicken on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce; Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites, which feature spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage wrapped in cinnamon sweet dough; and the CheddarRoll Sausage & Egg Sandwich, which is a a cheddar roll croissant with a Savory sausage and egg on top.

With so many options, you could have a different Cinnabon frozen bite almost every morning of the week!

You can find the new creations in the breakfast freezer section at national retailers like Walmart, starting from $4.83, depending on the location. To find a retailer near you offering the new frozen breakfast line, you can visit Cinnabon's website.

