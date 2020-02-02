There's a fan-favorite treat returning just in time for Valentine' Day. Cinnabon's heart-shaped Trays for Valentine's Day are making a comeback this year, so get ready to indulge in some seriously sweet bites. The baked goods are packed with sugar and spice, and make the perfect gift for your sweetheart with a sweet tooth.

Heart-shaped CinnaPacks are the perfect gifts for your loved ones this season. The decorative heart-shaped package makes things even more festive and it's, of course, filled with Cinnabon's delicious MiniBon cinnamon rolls. Made with smooth, tender dough, and frosted with signature cream cheese frosting, the MiniBon cinnamon rolls are decadent treats that will surely melt hearts. Whether you're on-the-go or staying in for a movie night at home, the heart-shaped CinnaPacks are ideal for any occasion.

You can get your hands on a pack beginning Feb. 1. Starting at $14.99 for a heart-shaped pack of nine MiniBon cinnamon rolls, you can pick up the product at mall bakeries nationwide. Packs featuring 16-count BonBites are also selling at Pilot Flying J locations, starting at $9.99. If you'd like to send a freshly baked pack of goodies to that special someone, you can order overnight shipping through Harry & David. It'll cost you $49.99 for one pack of nine Cinnabon MiniBon Rolls, or $89.99 for two packs.

If you're an ice cream fan, there are two other treats you'll want to scope out this Valentine's season. Carvel is selling Lil' Hearts, which are handmade heart-shaped novelties made from chocolate or vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate, cherry, or white chocolate. They're topped off with a heartfelt saying so you can express all the feels this Valentine's. You may even be able to customize your order, depending on the location. Just contact your local store and give them 24-hours notice when placing your order, which will cost $9.99 for a four-pack of hearts.

Courtesy of Carvel

Carvel is also selling the Chocolate Decadence Heart Cake for $19.99. The cake features a layer of chocolate ice cream, Carvel's famous crunchies, and vanilla ice cream, topped off with fudge and even more crunchies on the outside. You're able to customize the message on the cake as well as the ice cream flavor. Just contact your local Carvel and give 24 hours of notice when placing your order.

With so many options available this Valentine's Day, it's time to start indulging your sweet tooth.