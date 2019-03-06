Churros are kind of my love language. And when I say kind of, I mean that the sweet, crispy treats are a total indulgence for me. I love a good churro as much as you do, and nobody does it better than Cinnabon, IMO. So, when I found out that Cinnabon's Churro Swirls are back on the menu again, I was so happy. The small pastries are seriously so delicious.

You may remember last fall when Cinnabon debuted the Churro Swirls. It was a sad day when the Churro Swirls said goodbye, but I'm happy to report that, as of March 2019, the sweet treats are now back on the menu. Cinnabon recently decided it was time to bring back the Churro Swirls once and for all. Yep, that's right. The Churro Swirls are now a permanent menu item, so you don't have to ever worry about the sweets leaving the menu again.

An order of Churro Swirls costs $2.49, according to Cinnabon. If you want to add a second Churro Swirl to your order, you can do so starting at $0.99. That's a pretty great deal for something that's as delicious as Churro Swirls. Cinnabon also gives you the option of adding on a warm Ghirardelli Chocolate dipping sauce or a Smooth Caramel dipping sauce for an additional $0.50. Life is short and sweet — literally. If it were me, I'd probably get both dipping sauces for an extra $1 for the ultimate combination. Just a head's up that the pricing for the Churro Swirls may vary by location, per Cinnabon. So, don't be surprised if you walk into your local Cinnabon and the cost is slightly different. The prices listed will give you a rough estimate of what you can expect to pay.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

If you're not familiar with Churro Swirls, you're probably wondering what exactly it is. It's basically like a cross between a cinnamon roll and a churro. Churros, like the ones you might get at the fair, are typically fried. Not Cinnabon's Churro Swirls. These are baked to perfection and then sprinkled with a healthy dose of Cinnabon's sweet Makara Cinnamon sugar, according to the bakery. You can drizzle the chocolate or caramel sauces on top of the Churro Swirls, or you can dunk the sweet treat right into the dipping sauce. I'm not picky about how I eat my Churro Swirls. Honestly, both options sound so appetizing to me.

In addition to the Churro Swirls, Cinnabon is also selling the Churro Frosting Sandwich. This bad boy is loaded up with a layer of Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting between two Churro Swirls. If you're really feeling extra, go ahead and add a dipping sauce to the mix. Doing so can only make a good thing better, IMO.

Courtesy of Cinnabon

If reading this has you craving Churro Swirls, then you're in luck because there are Cinnabon locations in 47 states. Now, I know that means that not everyone will be able to indulge in these scrumptious snacks. If you're doing any traveling in the near future, I definitely recommend making a pit stop for grab an order of Churro Swirls (and maybe the Churro Frosting Sandwich, too). You may even come across a Cinnabon when you're at the airport. My hometown airport in Orlando is home to a Cinnabon. No doubt I'll be grabbing an order before my next flight out.