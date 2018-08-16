If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you. Cinnabon is teaming up with Carvel Ice Cream to create a Churro Ice Cream Sandwich. The new menu item is inspired by Cinnabon's signature cinnamon rolls. You know, the ones you used to walk by in the mall or airport — and you just couldn't get enough of the intoxicating cinnamon smell? The new creation is out-of-this-world delicious, but it is only available for a limited time at select locations. Cinnabon's Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches with Carvel are the ultimate sweet treat, so dig in.

Before we dive into the holiness that is the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich, you should know a little bit about how it's built. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the confectionary company released the Cinnabon Churro Swirl. The Cinnabon Churro Swirl is an oven-baked churro that's been rolled up like a pinwheel and coated in Cinnabon's signature Makara Cinnamon sugar, according to Cinnabon. If that's not enough to make your mouth water, let me continue. The Cinnabon Churro Swirl is the bread, so to speak, of the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich. The middle part is filled with Carvel Ice Cream to create this totally delectable dessert. I'm seriously having a moment over the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich.

Churros are fried strips of dough coated in cinnamon sugar. They've got that melt-in-your-mouth quality about them, which is what makes the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich a real standout in the world of desserts. Cinnabon is taking it to the next level by rolling them up and baking them in the oven. Adding ice cream to the mix really just takes this dessert something special. The Churro Ice Cream Sandwich will only be around for a limited time, so have at it while you still can. It's available at select Cinnabon locations that serve Carvel Ice Cream.

The Churro Swirl and Churro Ice Cream Sandwich aren't the only new menu options available from Cinnabon. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the baked goods chain also announced a Churro Frosting Sandwich, which is also made from the Cinnabon Churro Swirl. Instead of ice cream, this dessert sandwich features Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting between two Cinnabon Churro Swirls.

"We are thrilled to incorporate our signature Cinnabon swirl to our irresistible Churros," Kristen Hartman, president of Cinnabon, said in a press release. "An innovative spin on a classic treat our fans know and love, our Churro Swirls are made with the same quality ingredients as our cinnamon rolls and provide another way to enjoy our iconic baked goods."

The Churro Swirl and the Churro Frosting Sandwich are also only available for a limited time at participating locations in the United States. These sweet treats won't break the bank, either. The Churro Swirl costs $2.49, according to Cinnabon. The Churro Frosting Sandwich is a few bucks more and can be purchased for $4.99. There's no denying that Cinnabon is the industry standard when it comes to cinnamon rolls. Which is why I've got high hopes for the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich. BRB, I'm off to Cinnabon.