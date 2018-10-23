There's no doubt that the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. There's something magical about Christmas and the days leading up to it. You're instantly filled with childhood nostalgia when you hear your favorite holiday tunes on the radio, and see houses decked in fairy lights and wreaths. Each year, without fail, the wanderlust hits. You dream of visiting a Christmas town like the ones in your favorite movies — where every lamppost is decorated with glittery bows, and the streets are lined with snowy evergreen trees. Well, "Christmas Town USA" in North Carolina is straight out of your holiday dreams, and you need to plan your trip there, literally ASAP.

You likely have an idea of what a perfect Christmasy day looks like. It might be a snowy afternoon where you can have snowball fights and make snow angels with your siblings, and then cozy up inside with a mug of homemade hot cocoa. The ultimate day may also include playing board games with hometown friends you haven't seen in way too long. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate the season, however there are certain places that'll make it easier to get into the jolly spirit of things.

"Christmas Town USA" — aka, the charming town of McAdenville, North Carolina — is one of those places that feels like it's straight out of a fairy tale. People from throughout the country travel here to experience the magnificent sights of the season. Every home is decked out in bright lights, and the entire town is full of holiday cheer. Whether you head there with family or friends this year, it's the perfect destination for anyone who may be searching for some magic.

Join The 18th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony WSPA 7News on YouTube Join Christmas lovers from across the U.S. as the town of McAdenville rings in the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 30. You'll be able to witness the homes all lit up in red, white, and green Christmas lights, in addition to the 18th annual tree lighting ceremony (at the Dupont Plaza of the Pharr Family YMCA). Don't forget to snap a picture with Santa Claus to relive your childhood. The town will stay lit for 26 days, so you'll have plenty of time to visit if you don't make it to the official ceremony. Nothing compares to cruising or strolling through a neighborhood with beautiful Christmas decorations.

Run The Annual Christmas Town 5K AroundCarolina on YouTube If you're a runner, you can register to participate in the annual Christmas Town 5k on Saturday, Nov. 24. This would be a such an exciting way to bond with your family and get active during the holidays. (Just try not to get too distracted by the beautiful Christmas decorations around town during your run!) You'll feel so accomplished after completing the 5k, and you'll be in high spirits as you ring in the holidays.