Christina Aguilera's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Strong-Willed Partner

No one can pull off "dirrty" and glam like Christina Aguilera — point blank, period. As a fan of the Y2K icon, you may be wondering if Christina Aguilera's zodiac sign has any influence on her dating style. Born December 18, 1980, Xtina is a Sagittarius. This sign is known as the free spirit and philosopher of the zodiac. (It's why Sagittarius' symbol is an archer or a simple arrow.)

Sags like Aguilera tend to win over partners with their quick wit and lust for adventure. Sure, their bluntness can leave their lovers with hurt feelings. But for better or worse, this fire sign is very upfront and quick to act on their feelings.

Prior to her current fiancé of seven years, Matthew Rutler, Aguilera was in a relationship with Jordan Bratman from 2002 to 2010. They were married in 2005. Shortly after her divorce, she told People, "We were both looking for different things. We just weren’t right for each other. I couldn’t face living another five years [together] and feeling that I wasted [that time] being unhappy."

Along with an unapologetic pursuit of happiness, here are three other ways Aguilera's zodiac sign might play into her love life.

Sags Are Flirty AF From Day One

Sagittarius' candid nature means they'll totally let you know if they like you. And if Aguilera's hits are any indication, she's not shy at all about letting her crush know she's digging them. Hello, "Moves Like Jagger."

Sags Are Clear On Relationship Expectations

When it comes to ensuring their needs are met in relationships, there's no equivocation with Sags. See: "Genie In A Bottle" and the aptly titled "What A Girl Wants." Two of Aguilera's most iconic songs embody Big Sag Energy — the kind that propels people to be candid about their relationship intentions from the get-go.

Aguilera told People in her 2010 interview that marrying Bratman three years after they'd met, when she was 24, felt intuitively right for her. "Jordan and I were best friends first, and then it grew to be more. He represented stability and love and safety — qualities I never got from a male figure growing up. I felt we could share the rest of our lives together. I wanted to marry someone who would be a good father. And he is," she said of her ex-husband.

Nothing screams Sag as much as knowing what you want in a partner, and committing to someone who has those must-haves.

Passion Is Key For Sags

Fire signs need passion to stay interested in relationships. When things with Bratman were going well, Aguilera spoke publicly about their relationship's playful moments, including their sex life and the way they liked to "frolic naked around their 11,500-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills," according to W magazine.

In her People interview, Aguilera was candid about what her relationship with Bratman was like when things started to crumble. She said there were constant arguments, uncomfortable attempts at spending time together with their son, Max Liron, and from Aguilera's perspective, moments where Bratman felt completely distant.

The pop queen also hinted at infidelity on both sides when speaking to W about her divorce. "At one point or another, we were both not angels," she said. TBH, it totally tracks that a Sag who feels unsatisfied and disconnected in their romantic relationship looks for excitement elsewhere and ultimately leaves the relationship behind when it is no longer fulfilling their needs.

Enter Matthew Rutler, who Aguilera met on the set of Burlesque. Right after filing for divorce from Bratman in October 2010, she and Rutler started dating. "He’s the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden it’s daylight," she said of her new man in People. Fast forward to Valentine's Day 2014, and the two got engaged.

Social media posts of Rutler and Aguilera from Valentine's Day 2021 show a couple happy in love. "Happy Valentine’s Day my love...here’s to all the adventures we‘ve shared and many more to come," Xtina wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, Rutler shared an IGTV video of their V-Day helicopter ride, captioning the video, "A little clip from the love library @xtina What a ride it's been! And we're just getting started. You still make me crush. Every. Single. Day. Happy Valentine's Day my love."️

Based on her zodiac sign, it's safe to say Aguilera is probably a strong-willed, exciting, adventurous partner. Some people might think Sags have unrealistically high expectations when it comes to relationships and passion. But the right match is up or the challenge, and it seems Aguilera and Rutler have totally nailed the sweet spot.