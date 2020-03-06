Disney's Mulan will forever hold a special place in Christina Aguilera's heart. The singer recorded the film's iconic theme song, "Reflection," at only 16 years old, and now, to celebrate the upcoming release of its live-action adaptation, Aguilera shared a new song called "Loyal Brave True" that perfectly embodies the film's message. Christina Aguilera's "Loyal Brave True" lyrics will make you feel so many things.

After Disney released the first Mulan teaser in July 2019, fans wondered if Aguilera would be involved in the movie's soundtrack. Flash forward to today, and Aguilera has shared "Loyal Brave True." The emotional ballad not only showcases Aguilera's powerhouse vocals, but it also reflects Mulan's character struggle. "War is not freedom. Over my shoulder I see a clearer view. All for my family, the reason I'm breathing, everything to lose," Aguilera sings in the opening verse. "Should I ask myself in the water what a warrior would do? Tell me underneath my armor am I loyal, brave, and true?" she continues in the chorus.

Speaking about her new release, Aguilera said the song is special to her because the animated Mulan film, originally released in 1998, helped launch her career.

"The film ‘Mulan’ and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True’, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength," Aguilera said.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Check out the "Loyal Brave True" lyrics below.

War is not freedom

Over my shoulder

I see a clearer view

All for my family

Reason I'm breathing

Everything to lose

Should I ask myself in the water

What a warrior would do?

Tell me underneath my armor

Am I loyal, brave, and true?

Am I loyal, brave, and true?

Losing is easy

Winning takes bravery

I am a tiger’s fool

Out in the open

No one to save me

The kindest of whispers are cruel

Should I ask myself in the water

What a warrior would do?

Tell me underneath my armor

Am I loyal, brave, and true?

Am I loyal, brave, and true?

Cold is the morning

Warm is the dream

Chasing the answers

'Til I can't sleep

Will I be stronger

Or will I be weak

When you’re not with me?

Who am I without my armor

Standing in my father's shoes?

All I know is that it's harder

To be loyal, brave, and true

Fans can also expect an updated version of "Reflection" to be released soon.