Ahead of the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were super vocal about the importance of voting, and it seems that energy didn't stop after Election Day. The couple is keeping up the political spirit in their own home, encouraging their young children, Miles and Luna, to learn about voting, and, of course, they are sharing the adorable lessons on social media. Chrissy Teigen's video of Miles voting (and the one of Luna pretending to be an election night news anchor) are so pure.

Long before Teigen and Legend were a part of Biden's democratic rally on Monday, Nov. 2, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they expressed their support for the former vice president and Kamala Harris on social media. While the two are no strangers to having their voice heard, it wasn't until days after Legend's powerful speech and performance at the Biden event, in which Teigen, Luna, and Miles, were all in attendance, that the duo documented themselves doing their part to make sure their kids learn all about politics — starting with how to cast a vote.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, while votes in many states were still being counted, Teigen passed the time by sharing a video of Miles adorably voting in a fake election at their house.

"From earlier today," Teigen tweeted alongside a video of 2-year-old Miles and a friend of his putting a piece of paper into a bright yellow ballot box. In the short clip, Miles can be heard saying "I Voted!" excitedly.

Miles isn't the only one getting in on the election. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Teigen shared a video of her and Luna doing their own newscast in front of a TV that had election coverage airing.

"She loves to pretend she’s a news anchor. and thinks there is no news. what a life that must be," Teigen captioned the video, highlighting Luna's innocence.

It's so refreshing to see how celeb parents are introducing voting into their young children's lives.