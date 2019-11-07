Chrissy Teigen's Video Of Miles Almost Speaking Is So Unbelievably Cute

In the latest installment of what I like to call "Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Picture Perfect Family," the Cravings cookbook author got emotional as she showed off Miles' latest milestone. In a video posted to Teigen's Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 6, the 17-month-old hammed it up for the camera as he bantered with her in baby language between bites of buttered noodles. Chrissy Teigen's video of Miles almost speaking is too cute to handle.

"If there were a week I could pinpoint where miles transitioned from baby to toddler, it would be this one," Teigen captioned the Instagram post. "Feels so different!! Some people are baby people, some, toddlers. I am a happy toddler mom. thank u and goodbye to baby miles. hello, toddler!"

Miles also didn't let his dinner stand in the way of him putting on a little performance, laughing and clapping in his high chair.

"Oh how I’ve waited for this. finally calling me mommy and almost kind of speaking. And utensil usage ahhhh," Teigen added alongside the same clip on Twitter.

Of course, Legend couldn't help but retweet the video to his own Twitter page, because — come on — how can anyone resist Miles' adorable face?

Miles should be proud of his growth into toddler territory. His fork usage was much improved from Teigen's Oct. 30 clip of him eating fried rice with a spoon.

On top of learning how to use forks, spoons, and getting his gab on, the little boy also discovered a new hobby recently — mopping.

"Not an ad but he will find this thing ANYWHERE we go and if you take it away he will freak the f*ck out," The Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote alongside a snap of Miles happily posing with a Swiffer Sweeper.

Hey Chrissy, can I borrow Miles for some entertainment and a quick cleaning spree?

Another moment you can add to Miles list of toddler achievements: a major magazine cover. Miles graced the December 2019 cover of Vanity Fair along with the rest of his famous family, so life is pretty good for the little guy.

It's only a matter of time before Miles is chatting the day away with Teigen, Legend, and Luna, and I think we can count on the famous duo to document some of those convos on Insta for fans to see.