It looks like Chrissy Teigen is passing down her elite modeling skills to her kids. The former model has graced a fair share of magazine covers in her day, but, now, she's putting her 1-year-old and 3-year-old tots behind the camera. Teigen shared the absolute cutest video of her two kids on set of a shoot, and it seemed like they really knew what they were doing. Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna and Miles' sibling photo shoot proves they were born to be in front of a camera.

Of course, Teigen's kids are probably used to the camera lens. After all, they are alllll over her Instagram. Luna and Miles make such frequent appearances on Teigen's social media pages, you miss them if you don't get a peek of them every 24 hours.

Still, seeing them work the camera was too adorbs. In the video, Luna and Miles looked thrilled to be on set and flashed beaming smiles for the photographer, YuTsai.

Actually, YuTsai had a secret to getting them to smile big. "I'm gonna tickle you!" he could be heard shouting playfully in the background.

Apparently, Teigen was thrilled with the way the shoot panned out. "NO ONE gets my little butts to work it the way @yutsai88 does!! They love him so," she captioned her Instagram post.

Teigen went on to share even more photos from the shoot, and each was cuter than the last. Luna and Miles were total naturals in front of the camera.

The sibling shoot arrived one month after Luna proved herself to be a total superstar at the launch party for Teigen's new line with accessories brand Quay Australia. Not only did Luna get to model for the campaign, but she was featured on a mural at the official launch event. Like the queen she is, little Luna even autographed the mural.

Not only was Luna and Miles' latest shoot beyond precious, but it proved they've got some serious modeling skills under their belts. Of course, it's probably safe to say they got it from their mama.