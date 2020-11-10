Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna is one special little lady. The internet has fallen in love with her for adorable videos and larger-than-life personality, but even on the somber days, she's shown remarkable character. Teigen and John named their third baby Jack before losing him prematurely in September 2020, and their daughter has been unbelievably thoughtful about paying tribute to him. Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna honoring baby Jack's ashes was beyond heart-melting.

Teigen took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to share how her 4-year-old daughter has been dealing with the news of her pregnancy loss. As she pointed out, Luna is already honoring Jack's legacy.

"I'm just thinking a lot about Jack today," she began. "Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini."

In the video, Teigen explained Luna had wrapped her teddy bear's arm around the box containing Jack's ashes, and had also placed her favorite snack on top. She sounded overcome with emotion as she spoke, also sharing footage of Luna having a conversation with Jack and the teddy bear.

You can see the special moment below.

The intimate family moment comes two weeks after Teigen penned an open letter about her pregnancy loss. The letter gave fans an update on how she's been doing, and also detailed some of her hardest moments in recent weeks.

"For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, 'you probably won’t read this, but…' I can assure you, I did," Teigen said.

"I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so," another part of her letter read.

She may be just 4 years old, but little Luna's thoughtful gestures are well beyond her years.