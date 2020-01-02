The reigning queen of social media clapbacks, aka Chrissy Teigen, has struck again. At this rate, you'd think the Twittersphere and the Instaverse would know better than to shade Teigen. Yet, here we are. After one of her followers accused her of photoshopping a pic with baby Luna, she had the best response. Chrissy Teigen's response to Photoshop accusations was so on brand.

The pic in question was so adorable that it's a wonder how anyone could hate on it. Teigen and little Luna were just living their best lives in a pool together with mega-watt smiles plastered on their faces. Despite the harmless and absolutely adorable nature of the pic, a hater slid into the comments section with criticism, believing the photo was altered.

"That's a horrible photo shop Chrissy," the comment read. SPOILER ALERT: the wonky lines underwater were because of, well... the water.

While Teigen is one busy lady, she found the time to reply to her latest internet hater.

"Why would I photoshop my ass to be bumpy and smaller than it already is," Teigen hilariously replied.

Teigen and her fam are currently on the tropical vacay of a lifetime — hence the abundance of wonky-looking pool photos. In another snapshot, Legend and Miles joined in.

The husband and wife also took a romantic pool pic of their own.

No photoshop accusations on these pool photos just yet, thank god, but there's always time on social media.

The tropical trip was a big change of pace from where the family spent Christmas one week earlier, when they traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Teigen was a big fan of the chilly Wyoming weather, though, and admitted she found her "happy place" in the cozy mountain town.

Now that we've been blessed with the first Teigen clapback of the year, and a zinger at that, 2020 can officially commence. With celebrities and fans alike making plans for big change in the year ahead, something that definitely won't be changing is Teigen's famous sense of humor.