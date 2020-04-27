Chrissy Teigen leads a pretty remarkable life. She's a super successful businesswoman, she's married to her best friend and love of her life, John Legend, and the two legit have the cutest — and sweetest — kids. But just like many others who live in the spotlight, Teigen deals with a ton of haters on a daily basis, and sometimes the bad comments just bother her in a way she can't ignore. Chrissy Teigen's response to haters body-shaming her bathing suit photo is all about her own personal self-acceptance and it's everything.

Teigen has been making *the* most of her self-quarantining time at home with Legend, Luna, Miles, and her mom, Pepper Thai. From making delicious meals to officiating a fake wedding between Luna's stuffed animals, Teigen has kept her fans in the loop with dozens of daily photos and videos that could seriously brighten up the darkest day.

On Saturday, April 25, Teigen was ready to soak up the California sun in a stunning one-piece black swimsuit, and didn't let the chance to joke with her Twitter followers about being a "thirst trap" pass her by. Showing off the cute swimsuit, Teigen filmed a video in front her mirror and posted it on Twitter. Fans loved Teigen's cheeky post, but, of course, internet trolls quickly slammed her for anything and everything.

When Teigen noticed that haters were commenting on her "square" figure, she wasn't going to let it slide. The best part, though, was that she chose to respond in a positive way.

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves," she wrote. "I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!"

Teigen added: "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

Actress Jameela Jamil stuck up for Teigen in a tweet of her own, and it did not go unnoticed. See the sweet exchange below.

One Twitter user wrote that the rude comments were "exhausting," to which Teigen replied: "They're super mean."

While there is unfortunately no end in sight for Twitter trolls who thrive on bullying Teigen, there's so much joy in knowing that she's able to shake it off and focus on what's important: the happiness and health of herself and her family.