By now, the internet should know Chrissy Teigen does not hold anything back from her followers. In fact, she's so honest, sometimes she shares things that are a little TMI. So when she heard some people didn't believe she got her breast implants removed, Teigen did what she does best and clapped back at the haters with an epic Instagram post. Chrissy Teigen's response to claims she lied about removing her breast implants gets straight to the point.

Teigen first told fans she was getting the procedure done in a May 26 Instagram. In her post, Teigen revealed she took an at-home Covid-19 test in order to prepare for her upcoming surgery. Right away, fans showed concern for the star, so to ease their worries, Teigen explained the reason for her hospital visit.

"So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!" she captioned a throwback photo of herself at the beach.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," Teigen explained. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

After having them for over a decade, Teigen finally removed her breast implants on Thursday, June 11. To make the big announcement, she shared a card her children made that wished her well on the procedure.

"Have fun pulling your boobies out," Teigen's daughter, Luna, hilariously wrote.

Despite Teigen documenting the whole process on social media, not everybody believes she's telling the truth. "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," Teigen told her followers in an IG video.

But that wasn't all because Teigen went so far as to show fans her scars as evidence.

Honestly, if trolls still don't believe Teigen after this, I don't know what more she could do to convince them otherwise. But trolls opinions don't matter anyway, because Teigen will continue to be herself regardless.