We're barely two months into 2020, and online trolls are already trying to mess with Chrissy Teigen despite knowing she'll hit back. Teigen is unapologetically true to herself on social media, and loves sharing intimate, hilarious, and random moments with her fans on social media regardless of the backlash she gets. Every once in a while, a comment irks Teigen so bad that she actually responds, and when she does, it's always epic. Chrissy Teigen's response to accusations she photoshopped her butt is spot on.

All Teigen wanted to do on Thursday, Feb. 6, was show off a rather odd piece of clothing she received in the mail. You know, leggings with John Legend's face plastered on the butt. No big deal. But her funny post quickly turned sour when one hater had the nerve to write something negative about her figure.

"We get ... really random stuff sent to the house," Teigen captioned an Instagram picture that showed her modeling the pants with her butt as the focus of the photo.

While celebs like Karlie Kloss and Antoni Porowski joked that they were the ones who sent the funny gift to Teigen, and others praised her for her humor, one person's pressed remark caught Teigen's attention.

"Photoshopped. Why didn't it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like 'wth is that," the troll wrote in reference to a July 2019 photo of Teigen in a bathing suit with Legend squinting in the background.

Teigen replied: "Maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an ass." Damn. That settled that.

This isn't the first time Teigen hit back at negative comments about her backside. After the July 2019 swimsuit pic hit the 'net, Twitter users made it into a meme with disparaging comments like, "When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn't have any ass."

Teigen's response was as perfect as ever. "everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams," she tweeted. "I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?"

There you have it, keep your mean comments to yourself, or get slammed by Teigen, the ultimate social media maven. The choice is yours.