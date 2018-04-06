Cardi B's debut album is finally here!! Invasion of Privacy dropped on Friday, April 6, and fans on Twitter absolutely lost it when they heard a line about Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna in the song "She Bad." But the best reaction was of course the queen of Twitter's. Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Cardi B's "She Bad" lyric was so hilarious. She quoted a tweet that included the "She Bad" lyrics about her and Rihanna and said, "Gasp!! *drops biscuits*." Classic Teigen.

Honestly, I don't know what I would do if Cardi B rapped about me, but I would definitely not have held my sh*t together like Teigen did. I also am picturing how perfect a GIF of Chrissy Teigen gasping and dropping a plate of biscuits would be. Someone please make this happen.

"She Bad" is about to become a classic bop. The lyrics about Teigen and Rihanna go,

The one you made, could keep 'em (yeah) / I need Chrissy Teigen. Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo) / Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome / I'm his favorite type of chick / Boujee, bad, and thick (uh) / I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit.

Fans are already obsessed with the song and the shoutouts to Teigen and RiRi.

People are also loving the entire album in general.

