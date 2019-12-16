Meeting your heroes can be exciting and scary all at the same time, and it looks like Luna Stephens can relate. A trip to see Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in L.A. stopped the little one in her tracks over the weekend. You'll see it in Chrissy Teigen's photo of Luna meeting Elsa. It will absolutely melt your heart... if it's frozen.

On Dec. 15, Teigen and Luna attended a showing of Disney's Frozen play. Luna was clearly looking forward to it, as she was dressed to the nines in Frozen gear, sporting a blue, glittery bow and an Elsa dress.

While she was clearly excited to see the show, Luna looked pretty stunned to meet Caroline Bowman, who plays Queen Elsa, backstage. She was the epitome of starstruck and literally hid in a corner as Bowman attempted to greet her. Teigen, of course, shared the sweet and memorable moment on Twitter.

"Luna’s first star struck moment!! honestly the LA Broadway show at pantages was the best show I have ever seen - go!!" wrote Teigen.

Frozen wasn't the only night Teigen and Luna spent together at the theater. They also saw The Nutcracker on Dec. 15, and, this time, Luna rocked head-to-toe ballerina gear. Teigen uploaded another photo on Twitter, captioning it, "All ready to see @ mistyonpointe in Nutcracker tonight!!"

When it came to The Nutcracker, it looks like Luna's nerves were back at it again when she got the opportunity to meet the show's featured dancer, Misty Copeland. This time, she hid under a chair as Copeland attempted to greet her.

"It’s becoming a pattern," Teigen hilariously captioned the photo.

However, Luna ended up warming up to Copeland, snapping a silly picture with the ballet dancer and her father, John Legend, later.

"Such a beautiful show. Thank you thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever. Thank you, @mistyonpointe," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

Luna was able to shake her nerves relatively quickly, because soon enough, she was also busting a move with Copeland. Check out the adorable video of their dance session below.

Luna may have spent part of her weekend in utter shock, but it was all worth it. She had the time of her life with her parents and heroes.