Generally, everything that comes out of Chrissy Teigen's mouth makes a lot of sense. She's the patron saint of internet wisdom (and sass) and her social media pages are basically my digital bible. But when it comes to Chrissy Teigen's Instagram review of Girl Scout cookies, I simply can't stand behind her. Get ready for a burning hot take, y'all.

Teigen's review of Girl Scout cookies started out harmless enough. Teigen ranked five flavors — Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs and S’mores — on her IG story. For starters, she made it clear she's a fan of thin mints, especially when they're frozen.

She went on to say Samoas are her "personal favorite" cookie and still, there was nothing too controversial happening in her review. But when it came to the Tagalongs and S'mores flavors, the Cravings author threw some major shade.

"It's hard to go wrong with peanut butter and yet they found a way," she said in her video. In her official ranking system (a piece of paper with a happy face, neutral face, and sad face), Teigen instantly put Tagalongs and S'mores below the sad face.

Then, after all this, Teigen hit up Twitter to reveal she actually doesn't like any of the flavors all that much, and her ranking system was based on a world where NO other cookies existed.

She even played a vicious round of "kiss, marry, kill" with the cookies.

After seeing Teigen's hot take, fans chimed in with their thoughts. "Lol brutal," one person said. "I’m with you sister. Not a fan really. But yea if there were no other cookies in the world they’re amazing," another comment read.

As divided as reactions were, a lot of people actually agreed with Teigen.

Now, this doesn't mean Teigen isn't down to support her local Girl Scout troops. She made sure to say she'll continue buying the cookies, even though they're not her fave.

There's a lot of judgement goin' on here, but at the end of the day Teigen is the culinary expert. That being said, I'll continue tracking down my local Girl Scouts trip for Thin Mints and Tagalongs for as long as I live.