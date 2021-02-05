Chrissy Teigen mourned the loss of her son, Jack, on the day he would have been born. Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020, and has been candid with fans about the emotional toll the loss took on her. When she took to Instagram on Feb. 4 with photos from when she was pregnant, she shared a heartbreaking caption to coincide. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about regretting not seeing Jack's face at the hospital was so raw.

Teigen's throwback photos were taken in Mexico on the set of John Legend's "Wild" music video, where the couple first announced their pregnancy news. Teigen recalled the happy days frolicking on the beach about 10 weeks along, but admitted it was hard to do so without crying.

"I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy," she recalled in her Instagram post. "I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks. Not sure I'll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing."

Teigen added she feels a deep sense of regret because she didn't look at her baby's face following her pregnancy loss.

"I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I'd probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn't look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse," Teigen wrote.

She continued: "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do."

Fans sent Teigen lots of love in the comments, with many saying her posts have helped them through grief of their own. As Teigen heals from her loss, fans are standing with her every step of the way.