One of the best parts about every awards show is waiting to see what memes, reactions, and jokes Chrissy Teigen will undoubtedly bless us with. The supermodel has become the go-to fan favorite for awards show viewers all over the world each awards season, but sadly, she was not present at the Grammy Awards this year. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend aren't at the 2019 Grammys, but don't worry, because Teigen is still giving fans tons of jokes about the event on Twitter.

Although Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are Grammy Awards regulars, the superstar couple decided to sit out music's biggest night this year. It is no wonder the married couple probably wanted to just stay home and relax. since Legend actually was not nominated for any major nominations this year. The only category he was nominated in was for the Best Musical Theater Album, for his lead role in last year's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. That award was actually presented before the ceremony even began, and was won by the soundtrack to the Broadway breakout musical A Band's Visit.

Plus, there really is not any pressure for John Legend to win another Grammy. Legend already has a whopping 10 Grammys to his name and 28 total nominations over the years. He won his first three Grammys in 2006 when he was awarded Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and he most recently nabbed the trophy in 2016 for his song with Common, "Glory."

"Glory" also won John Legend an Oscar, and a later took home a Tony in 2017 as a producer for the Broadway revival of Jitney. Last year, Legend won an Emmy for his lead role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which secured him the prized awards status of EGOT — given to the rare few talents who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Chrissy Teigen was quick to troll her husband's decision to stay home during the Grammys this year, writing that "EGOT lazy" after winning his EGOT:

Since she did not have to go though the extensive glam process for the Grammys, Chrissy Teigen decided to have some fun with a "not-going-to-grammys makeup tutorial" after she downed a few glasses of wine:

But although Chrissy Teigen stayed at home with her husband John Legend during this year's awards show, that did not stop her from watching the 2019 Grammys and live-tweeting her thoughts. After being blown away by both Camila Cabello's opening number and Miley Cyrus' duet with Shawn Mendes, Teigen admitted that maybe this was a bad year to sit out the Grammys:

All of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's fans would have definitely preferred to see their reactions to the performances and acceptance speeches live from the audience at this year's Grammys, but hey — at least Teigen still let us know her thoughts on Twitter and gave us some great jokes to boot. We will just have to wait until the next awards show Chrissy Teigen attends to get more of her famous reactions gifs.