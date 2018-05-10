The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming up on Monday, June 18, and fans will be pumped to learn that none other than Tiffany Haddish is slated to host the show. Dear award shows, please do this for every single show ever. And also give her all the awards. Speaking of awards, and more specifically, the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Generation Award, Chris Pratt is getting the Generation Award, and the Parks & Rec stan in me is beaming with pride for my smol bean, Andy Dwyer.

A press release announcing the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Generation Award said Pratt was the obvious choice for the honor, given his successful transition from TV to film. He started out as the lovable goofball we all know and love on Parks & Rec. Although Pratt did appear in other films before then (like Take Me Home Tonight, where he met now ex-wife Anna Faris), he shot into superstardom thanks to his roles as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War (still not ready to talk about that ending) and Owen in Jurassic World. The press release said,

The Generation Award has been dedicated to showcasing outstanding talent and their noteworthy contributions to film and TV. For over 25 years, the remarkable body of work of recipients speaks directly to a generation of MTV viewers. The award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry.

Chris Pratt is definitely a household name now. Some of the awards' recipients over the years have included Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Bullock, and Robert Downey Jr.

The Fast & Furious franchise was given the award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Chris Pratt is this year's recipient.

John Russo

This award makes sense, seeing as Pratt has been involved in some of the biggest film franchises of the last decade (the Marvel superhero movies and Jurassic Park alike). The guy has become a bonafide movie star, and while I want to talk about his role in that Avengers: Infinity War ending, I shall refrain for the lucky souls who haven't seen it/haven't had the ending ruined for them yet. (Don't let the ending be ruined for you! I usually love reading spoilers, but people should avoid this one at all costs.)

The MTV Movie & TV Award nominations were announced on Thursday, May 3, and the Best Movie category is dominated by superheroes. Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Wonder Woman are all nominated for Best Movie, as well as Girls Trip and It. Considering the fact that Avengers, Black Panther, and Wonder Woman have been just about my favorite movies of the last year (as well as Lady Bird — you deserved so much more Oscar glory, sweetie), it's going to be hard for me to choose which one is my pick for Best Movie.

Here are just some of the MTV Movie & TV Award nominations:

BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

The show's host, Tiffany Haddish, was nominated in the Scene Stealer and and Best Comedic Performance categories, and it should probably go without saying that she should definitely take home the win for those.

But here's hoping Chris Pratt recites some of his best Andy Dwyer quotes during his acceptance speech because it's important to remember our #humble beginnings. You can catch the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.