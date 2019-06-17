ABC's Bachelor in Paradise has proven that its combination of the sunny beach and fruity drinks contributes to a recipe of success for several couples, and the last season of the summer spinoff reminded viewers of this more than ever before. As of June 2019, three couples from Season 5 are still together, and engaged pair Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson even returned to the beach to tie the knot. Chris and Krystal's wedding will air on Bachelor in Paradise this season, so consider the Bachelor Nation family one marriage stronger.

PEOPLE reports that after falling in love and getting engaged on Season 5 of Paradise, Chris and Krystal were married on June 16 at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Franchise host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, while fellow Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, and Ben Higgins also attended. PEOPLE also shared a photo of the newlyweds in their wedding finery, teasing what Paradise viewers will see later this summer when Chris and Krystal's big day airs on TV.

Fitness coach Krystal, 31, became the stuff of Bachelor memes when she dropped metaphorical truth bombs of glitter across Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season. Although Bachelor Nation definitely loves someone who effortlessly churns out the GIF content, Krystal clashed with the other women on The Bachelor and entered Season 5 of Paradise with the label of a villain. You have to love a redemption arc, right?

Sales coach Chris, 31, had a similar experience on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, taking a possessive approach to his relationship with her and then ending a short-lived Paradise relationship with Tia Booth in a similarly cringe-y way. Krystal also had early flirtations with other men in Mexico, but it wasn't long before she and Chris found their way to each other. After pairing up about halfway through filming, Chris proposed to Krystal with a Neil Lane ring in the Season 5 finale, and the rest is history. Long live Glitter-Goose!

Chris and Krystal's marriage marks the third wedding of a couple who met on Bachelor in Paradise (four if you count the wedding of Marcus Gross and Lacy Faddoul, who were never legally married before announcing their split). This summer also holds two other Bachelor weddings, as Ashley I. and Jared, who first met on Season 2 of Paradise, will marry in August and Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo will also get married that month. After beginning to date on Season 4 of Paradise, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk also got engaged in May 2019.

According to PEOPLE, Chris and Krystal's wedding will air on the Season 6 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, Aug. 5. Seven of Season 6's cast members were also revealed on June 17, giving fans a hint about what kind of matches Bachelor Nation may see still standing in another year. Summer is clearly the time for love in this franchise, so fingers crossed that Chris and Krystal's newlywed bliss carries over to the new cast.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on ABC.