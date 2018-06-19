MTV may be paying tribute to movies and television this week with its annual "Movie & TV Awards," but the "M" still stands for "Music." Any awards show the network puts on is going to have at least a smattering of artists performing, and one of the biggest this year is the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. The sisters make sense as part of the line-up, as they are both stars on the show grown-ish, up for Best Show this year. Chloe x Halle's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards performance this evening was one of the show's vocal highlights.

The duo performed a medley of their two biggest hits: "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior." The latter is from the soundtrack to the movie A Wrinkle In Time, which sadly isn't nominated for anything this year, but is still one of the best girl power movies of the year notwithstanding.

Chloe x Halle are a pair who are all about the girl power, too. They should be, as they are signed to Beyoncé's label, and were even featured in the Lemonade visual album. Endorsements don't get much bigger than that in this industry. They're currently opening for the On The Run II tour as well.

They were introduced by their grown-ish co-stars Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa. Check out the video.

"The Kids Are Alright" actually sounds rather Beyoncé-ish, though not the current Beyoncé sound, either from Lemonade or from Everything Is Love. Instead, the song is styled after Beyoncé's earlier sound, when she was leaning heavier into R&B, before the big Beyoncé album breakthrough in 2013.

"Warrior" stands out as a little more original, but that's because it was designed to fit into the overall soundtrack of the Wrinkle in Time film. The two tracks blend together nicely. The overall effect was kind of ethereal and lovely. Also, I loved their outfits. Bey trained them well.

Chloe and Halle Bailey may not have been nominated for their Wrinkle In Time track, but fans shouldn't sleep on their multi-pronged effort to break into the industry. They first came to the attention of fans via the Disney route, winning the "Radio Disney's Next BIG Thing" competition before cracking it big on the smaller YouTube screen.

Along with their musical career, they're currently starring as part of the cast on the black-ish spin-off, grown-ish on Freeform, which was nominated for Best Show tonight, even though it ultimately lost to Netflix's Stranger Things, which took home the win for a second year running. Even though the two of them are two years apart in age (Chloe is 20, Halle is 18), they play twins on screen.

But that's not all they do for grown-ish. They also sing the anthem "Grown" from the show's soundtrack. So maybe they aren't personally on the ballot this year, but it won't be long before they are.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sisters stood out on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet just hours earlier in distinctive flower gowns and matching, elbow-length, black opera gloves. The sisters clearly adored their looks and tweeted out they were feeling "very tropical" in their fruit-flavored looking gowns.

Both dresses were designed by Marc Jacobs, and were directly from his Spring 2018 Ready-To-Wear line, down to the aforementioned gloves. Halle even included the headdress straight from the runway. Chloe opted to wear her hair down, which made the look stand out slightly less than her sister, but even sisters who play twins have got to do their own thing once in a while.

Chloe x Halle's debut album, The Kids Are Alright, is out in stores now, and streaming via all the usual suspects. They will return to grown-ish next fall for Season 2.