Chlöe Swarbrick's "OK, Boomer" Clapback In New Zealand Parliament Has Me Shook

In the age of the internet, meme content has never been so relatable, and now Twitter jokes are even reaching politicians like Chlöe Swarbrick, whose "OK, Boomer" clapback in New Zealand parliament was delivered at the perfect time during a speech about climate change.

While speaking to New Zealand parliament on Monday, Nov. 4, 25-year old Green Party member Swarbrick addressed the assembly about the importance of combatting climate change. However, there was a twist. During her speech, Swarbrick brought up the average age of standing New Zealand parliament members. "In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old. Yet right now, the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old," Swarbrick said. Then Swarbrick raised her hand and quickly stated, "OK, boomer," to a heckler in the crowd.

In case you're not up to date on the latest Twitter content, "OK, boomer" is a viral internet phrase directed towards the baby boomer generation — specifically, people who were born after World War II during the years 1946 and 1964, according to CNN. The phrase basically translates into an internet version of an eye roll.

Swarbrick's "OK, boomer" comment came while she was speaking on behalf of the Climate Change Response Amendment Bill, also known as the Zero Carbon Bill. This amendment aims for New Zealand to implement climate change policies in order to contribute to the Paris Climate Agreement, hoping to limit average global temperatures.

President Donald Trump formally told the United Nations on Monday, Nov. 4 that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement received strong criticism from the public. According to Time, the decision will take effect the day after the 2020 presidential election.

Swarbrick's comments apparently ruffled some feathers among her fellow parliament members, because the politician took to Facebook on Nov. 5 to address her comment and poke fun at those who were upset. She wrote,

Today I have learnt that responding succinctly and in perfect jest to somebody heckling you about *your age* as you speak about the impact of climate change on *your generation* with the literal title of their generation makes some people very mad. So I guess millennials ruined humour. That, or we just need to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and abstain from avocados. That’s the joke.

Politicians like Swarbrick are speaking up on the issue of climate change — and providing some millennial age commentary to boot.