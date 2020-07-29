You can celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31, with a tasty deal at Chipotle. The chain is offering fans free guac when purchasing any entrée. If you're ready to spice up your next burrito bowl, here's how you can score Chipotle's National Avocado Day free guac deal.

To celebrate National Avocado Day on Saturday, July 31, Chipotle is offering Rewards members the opportunity to claim free guac on any entrée. If you're already a Rewards member, you will receive the free guac offer in your Chipotle Rewards wallet on Saturday, July 31. If you don't have a Rewards account yet, don't worry. Non-members can join Chipotle Rewards by Thursday, July 30, to receive the free guac offer. You can sign up here for a Rewards account.

The guac offer is valid at participating nationwide Chipotle restaurants beginning from the date the offer is added to the Rewards account (which could be later than Saturday, July 31) through Sunday, August 2. You can redeem your side of guac on each of up to 99 regular-priced entrée items when you order via the Chipotle mobile app or online at Chipotle.com.

To make things better, Chipotle is hosting the Unlock the Guac challenge so fans can try their luck at winning a year's worth of free guac. Here's how it works: The brand has created six Chipotle Rewards account which are pre-loaded with deals for one year of free guac. Beginning Wednesday, July 29 at 12:01 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Chipotle will ask fans to guess the unique password for each account by texting your guess to 888-222.

Courtesy of Chipotle

There will be six Guessing periods, which will be announced on Chipotle's Instagram during the promotion period. To help you out, Chipotle will post clues for the passwords on Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30 across its social channels. You'll be able to find the clues by following Chipotle on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. If you correctly crack the code, you'll receive full ownership of the Chipotle Rewards account as well as 52 free guac rewards. To be eligible for the promotion, you must be a resident of the United States/Washington D.C. and at least 13 years old.

When heading to Chipotle to pick up your order, you'll want to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.