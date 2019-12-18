Get ready to chow down on chips and guac at home without annoying delivery fees, because Chipotle's Free Delivery Bowl is back. And this year, there's an additional perk that could score you almost $600 this holiday season. Of course, the annual tradition is in honor of the upcoming college football bowl games, but you don't even need to be a football fan to enjoy all the perks.

Chipotle announced it's giving customers free delivery on any order of $10 or more from Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, through Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, as well as on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, which is the date of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. To celebrate the second year of the chain's Free Delivery Bowl, Chipotle is offering fans the opportunity to score free delivery on any delivery. To take advantage of the offer, order through the Chipotle website at order.chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play. (You can't use third-party apps to get this deal.) Make sure your order is at least $10 and less than $200, and you'll see a big fat zero for your delivery fee. The offer is good during normal store hours in areas where Chipotle delivery is currently available.

The brand is also hosting a fun contest where winners will get any type of delivery fee paid for by Chipotle, even if it's completely unrelated to the brand. Whether you've got a delivery charge from that couch you ordered three years ago or want to pay off those high delivery fees on last-minute gifts, Chipotle's Free Delivery Interception might just foot the bill.

To be eligible to win, all you need to do is reply from your public Twitter account (it can't be set to private for the contest) to Chipotle's tweet using #ChipotleFreeDelivery and #Contest with a picture of your receipt that clearly shows your delivery fee and your Venmo handle. Chipotle will reimburse delivery, shipping, or handling fees up to $599 for up to 100 people per day. You can submit your photo anytime from Dec. 18 until Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winners will be notified via Twitter DM, so keep an eye on your inbox if you enter. Even if you don't win, though, you can still take advantage of the free Chipotle delivery through Jan. 6.