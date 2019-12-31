Though the holidays are coming to an end, that does't mean the party has to stop. Chili's limited-edition January cocktail is the perfect way to sip away your winter blues and ring in the new year. Chili's January $5 Margarita of the Month is a Patrón-filled sip that'll kick off the new decade in style.

You can get your hands on Chili's January Marg of the Month — Cheers to Patron — all January long. The premium drink is a refreshing blend of Patrón Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Chili's fresh sour (which, BTW, is made fresh in house every day) with a lime juice, and topped off with a fresh lime wedge. At only $5 for a beverage, you'll be scoring a bargain offer — Cheers to Patron is even the first bargain margarita to include Patrón at the unbeatable price of $5.

Of course, a visit to Chili's wouldn't be complete without a mouthwatering meal. You can take advantage of the Chili's 3 for $10 special which is currently available at restaurants nationwide. The deal allows you to pick a non-alcoholic beverage, an appetizer, and an entree for just $10. You could pick from a whole assortment of appetizers, including soups, salads, or chips & salsa. Entrees include Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Crispers, and the newly added steak option. That means for just $15, you could enjoy a steak dinner complete with a patron margarita during January's special offer.

Courtesy of Chili's

Though the Cheers to Patron margarita is only available in January, you can look forward to more new boozy sips coming to Chili's throughout the year. The Frose Rita will be a permanent addition to Chili's menu beginning on Feb. 17. A twist on the frosé (which is a frozen rose, if you didn't know already), the Frose Rita is a blend of Svedka Vodka, Strawberry Puree, and Rosé. The rim of the drink is lined with Chili's citrus sugar rim and garnished with a lime wedge, making this beverage a cool and fruity option for lovers of vino. It's time to raise a glass and say cheers to the new year at Chili's.