Now that football season is officially in full swing, it's time talk about the most important part of the fall sport's return: food (duh!). OK, maybe you're also super pumped about your favorite NFL or college team being back on the gridiron, but even so, you can still be excited about game day bites and sips, too. To make this season one that won't hurt your wallet, you can check out Chili's Football Sunday 2019 happy hour deals that will have you set with all the beer and cheesy carbs you can handle.

As someone who appreciates a good deal as much as she appreciates a fourth quarter comeback, I'm very excited about Chili's happy hour for football season. According to a Chili's rep, the deals on offer for the happy hour will be available every Sunday, from Sept. 8 through Dec. 29. Per the brand's website, the food and drink deals will be available all day long in the bar area of the restaurant, aka the place where you'll find me all season long.

OK, so what can you look forward to when you eat and drink away the Sunday scaries at Chili's during the NFL season? The drink deals include $3 large domestic draft beers, $5 Tito's Bloody Marys, and $5 1800 Bloody Marias (that's tequila, y'all). For noshing, there's $4 half-orders of Texas cheese fries and $5 for 11 boneless or eight bone-in wings. If you go for a beer and the fries, you've got yourself a game day snack for less than $10. Heck, even make that brew a Bloody Maria and you're still only paying nine bucks.

Of course, you must be 21 years or older to partake in the alcohol deals, and if you do, be sure to have your ride home set ahead of time. Ride-share services and designated drivers are a v. important part of the happy hour equation.

Don't want to sit at the bar just to get a deal? You can also take advantage of Chili's month-long margarita deal, which is the $5 Crown Apple Crisp this month. Part of the chain's $5 Margarita of the Month promotion, this returning fall sip is available all September long (not just on Sundays) for only $5. You can order it right alongside your favorite Chili's entree at your table, because unlike the Sunday football happy hour, this drink deal isn't only good at the bar.

What can you expect with this perfectly fall-themed marg? According to the brand, it's made with Crown Royal Regal Apple, Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, cranberry juice, and fresh sour. To make it perfect for the 'Gram, it's also garnished with a lime slice.

Courtesy of Chili's

For some, the Crown Apple Crisp might be just sweet enough to qualify as dessert, but if you have a major sweet tooth, you can always finish off the meal with a decadent treat. There aren't any current deals on the sweets, but TBH, I wouldn't mind paying full price for something like a Molten Chocolate Cake or Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie. I mean, when your team pulls out a win on the field, there's no tastier way to celebrate than with a mouthful of cookie and hot fudge, amirite?

Whether you're headed to Chili's for the happy hour deals or the $5 margs, you're sure to keep your stomach (and wallet) happy all season long.