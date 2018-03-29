Finally, something good happened for Cheryl Blossom! After two seasons of torture, Riverdale's former mean girl has found her way into one of the show's most romantic relationships. And on Wednesday night's new episode, Cheryl and Toni kissed on Riverdale after weeks of coy flirting, finally making their fan-favorite relationship official. So, what's next for the newly minted lovebirds? Let's get into all things #Choni! Spoiler alert: This post will discuss plot points from Riverdale Season 2 Episode 17 "The Noose Tightens," so don't read on if you haven't seen it yet.

The romantic tension between Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz had been building for a few weeks by the time that Wednesday night's new Riverdale episode aired, so fans were so ready for them to finally make their relationship official. A couple weeks ago, Cheryl revealed to Toni that her family has been incredibly disapproving of her relationships with other women in the past, and Penelope Blossom proved Chery's point by having her daughter sent off to undergo conversion therapy after noticing her getting closer to Toni.

Things definitely looked bleak for Cheryl this week, as she was held captive by the Sisters of Quiet Mercy and forced to lug around heavy bags all day, but luckily, Nana Rose tipped off Toni Topaz to where she would be able to find Cheryl, and it was Toni, Veronica, and Kevin to the rescue. Oh, and Josie initially offers to help in the jailbreak mission as well... until Penelope reveals that Cheryl had been stalking her. Remember all the way back at the start of the season when we randomly saw Cheryl drawing a creepy picture of Josie after the Pussycats lead singer was trying to figure out who was stalking her? Yeah, the show has been kind of ignoring that moment for the rest of this season, but now that Josie knows the truth, it will be interesting to see how Cheryl explains why she is seemingly so obsessed with Josie.

But back to the matter at hand: Of course it has to be Toni who finally finds and rescues Cheryl from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy. Kevin uses his hookup-obtained knowledge of Fox Forest to lead Veronica and Toni to a secret entrance, and Toni tracks down Cheryl, who is being forced to watch '50s-era anti-homosexuality PSA videos in a projection room. It seems like screaming Cheryl's name throughout the halls when Toni is supposed to be on a covert mission would have probably alerted some of the nuns, but apparently they're all somewhere else?

Anyway, Toni and Cheryl reconnect, and in the heat of the moment, share their first kiss, backlit by the movie projector.

CW

Oh, another side note: how are none of the other captive queer kids reacting to a random girl breaking into the room, making out with a fellow inmate, and then bolting? Shouldn't Toni and Veronica invite them to bust out along with Cheryl? Did Cheryl even talk to any of the other kids also forced to go through conversion therapy? It kind of felt like a bit of a missed opportunity for come character growth for Cheryl, but maybe the show still has plans to work in more about this conversion therapy story.

Anyway, the big story is obviously Cheryl and Toni's first kiss, which seems to finally solidify them as an official couple. But, although she has a new girlfriend, Cheryl does not waste a moment of her freedom basking in romance. The day after she breaks out, Chery shows up at school to demand the lead role in the school musical (which will be the feature of next week's episode), and then vow her revenge on her family, and Riverdale High as well. I am so excited that confident Cheryl is back!