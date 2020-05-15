Fans may have first fallen in love with Lili Reinhart thanks to Riverdale, but she is capable of playing much more than the high-ponied teen journalist. The actor has had plenty of other roles to differentiate herself from Betty Cooper, and her latest one might be the most exciting of them all. So, keep an eye out for August 21, 2020, because that's when Lili Reinhart's new film, Chemical Hearts, will premiere on Amazon Prime.

The release date announcement came on May 14 from Amazon Studios. Reinhart, who stars in the film, also shared the news on social media. The project is especially important, because it serves as Reinhart's first-ever executive producer credit for a movie.

The film is be based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland, telling the story of 17-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams), who has never been in love but has been hoping it would happen soon. On the first day of his senior year of high school, he meets new student Grace Town (Reinhart). The pair is chosen to lead the school newspaper together, which brings them close. However, things between them won't go so smoothly.

"As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is," the movie's synopsis teases.

In addition to Reinhart and Abrams, the cast will consist of Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Caral Pena, and C.J. Hoff.

Reinhart seems pretty pumped about this project, and the opportunity to branch out from her Riverdale role. “When you’re on a show for X amount of years, you feel like you want to do something that you’re in control of. And so that made me, you know, want to write my poetry book that I wrote, and that made me want to really kind of develop a script from the ground up,” she told TIME, also referencing her upcoming poetry book, Swimming Lessons, which will release in September.

So, although Riverdale Season 5 won't be airing in the fall of 2020 like fans hoped it would, it's still going to be a very busy time for Reinhart.

Check out Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime on August 21.