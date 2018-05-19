Chelsy Davy's Body Language At The Royal Wedding Was Exactly What You'd Expect From An Ex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially Mr. and Mrs.! The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor on Saturday, May 19 at St George's Chapel. And while Harry and Meghan are everything everyone seems to be talking about for the past year, there's no denying they've both been through their fair share of relationships. In fact, two of Harry's ex-girlfriends attended the big day, and there's a lot we can tell from Chelsy Davy's body language at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

It's worth noting that Harry dated British model Cressida Bonas from 2012 to 2014, and she, too, attended the royal wedding. But Davy, Harry's on-and-off-again girlfriend from 2004 to 2011, is who really made headlines on May 19. She arrived wearing a short, navy blue dress under a matching cape, with a floral-like headpiece over her wavy blonde hair. She looked great, and arrived alongside two other people, smiling and laughing their way into St George's Chapel. It wasn't until the guests were all seated, though, that Davy's expression really caught the camera's attention.

We can't know the context of the conversation she was having, or what exactly she was looking at when the cameras caught her expression, but it's safe to say she was looking a little... unimpressed? Doubtful? Resentful? Or she could've very well been looking off into space. We've all had moments where we zone out, and that could have easily been what was happening to Davy, but the internet took note and immediately started calling her out on it.

In order to really understand what may have been going through her mind, I reached out to author of Persuasion Point: Body Language And Speech For Influence and body language expert Traci Brown to get her take on Davy's interesting expression.

"The biggest thing I noticed was her blank stare once she was seated in the church," Brown tells Elite Daily. "It seemed to just go on and on. Body language tells you what’s on someone’s mind but doesn’t tell you exactly why." Very true! Clearly something is going on in Davy's mind, but we can't know for sure what it is, because, well, we aren't Davy. But Brown points out it could be a number of things.

"She could be exhausted from the logistics of whole ordeal," she said. "It was reported that the process to get there [that day] involved secret staging locations, security screenings and a bus ride. They had to arrive three hours early!" I mean, same, honestly. If I had to bust a mission, in heels, to watch my ex-boyfriend get married, I wouldn't exactly be the most chipper either, but Brown also suggests Davy's thoughts could be much more complex.

"When people show defocused eyes they can be constructing events in their mind," she said. " So she could be thinking about how great it would be to be in Meghan’s shoes, or she could be thinking about how horrible it would be to marry a prince. It was reported that she was having trouble with the spotlight that comes with Harry."

This is no secret. Davy revealed her post-breakup feelings about her relationship with Harry to The Times back in 2016 and called it "crazy and scary and uncomfortable." Ouch, but Brown points out that her feelings about Harry marrying Meghan probably weren't negative, because at the end of the day, she was invited, and she attended.

"If there was an overwhelming jealousy, she likely wouldn’t have shown up," Brown says, "but clearly there’s some emotion about something... we just don’t know exactly what!"

Well, what we can say for sure is that it's pretty admirable to see that Harry gracefully invited his exes to his wedding, and that they both seemed, for the most part, pretty happy to be there. What's past is past, after all.

