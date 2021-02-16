With Matt James' Bachelor season nearing its end, viewers are forced to say goodbye to more and more amazing women. One of those women to be let go was Chelsea Vaughn, a New York-based runway model with a killer wardrobe. But although the fan-favorite's time on the show has ended, she still has plenty of important things to say on social media. Chelsea Vaughn's Instagram about her Bachelor elimination got real about the love she found onscreen, as well as her advocacy for important change within the franchise.

Although Matt and Chelsea shared some candid conversations and romantic moments throughout Season 25, she didn't receive a 1-on-1 invitation in the weeks leading up to hometown dates. Without a real chance to connect with Matt on a deeper level, she was ultimately sent home during the Feb. 15 episode.

"Saying goodbye to Matt killed me," Chelsea said tearfully during her exit interview on the show. "We're not even getting the chance to figure [our relationship] out, which sucks."

The 28-year-old has been active on social media since her elimination, posting hilarious TikToks all about her Bachelor experience. Following her elimination on Monday, Feb. 15, Chelsea shared some poignant thoughts about her time on Season 25 in an Instagram post.

"I was hesitant to post something tonight, because I have very mixed feelings about this franchise at the moment. I decided to do it because I would be lying if I said I wasn’t grateful for my experience and for my time on this season," she began her caption, which accompanied a slideshow of photos from her time on Matt's season. "I was challenged in ways that I am incredibly proud to say that I overcame. And I was able to do so all while remaining genuinely true to myself."

Chelsea added that while she didn't ultimately find love with Matt, she did find love during her time on The Bachelor. "I met some of the most badass, beautiful, intelligent, amazing women who continue to inspire me daily. We were all brought together for a reason, and I’m hopeful that the reason is to make a lasting and positive change," she wrote.

Recently, Chelsea and several other women from The Bachelor Season 25 have been outspoken about the need for change in the franchise. On Feb. 11, 25 women from Matt's season issued a joint statement condemning racism and any attempts to defend it. Their statement was released following claims of racism against current contestant Rachel Kirkconnell. Before Kirkconnell apologized for her past racist actions on Instagram on Feb. 11, the controversy intensified when longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison appeared in an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. He repeatedly spoke over Lindsay and blamed the "woke police" in an effort to defend Kirkconnell, leading him to later apologize and announce that he would be stepping aside from his hosting gig "for a period of time."

As the women of Matt's season made clear, they stand together against racism and advocate for accountability regarding The Bachelor's handling of race. "We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism," their joint statement read. "Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized."

If her Feb. 15 post is any indication, Chelsea seems intent on standing by this message going into the future.