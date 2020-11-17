Ever since she became the most-followed creator on TikTok, Charli D'Amelio has had to deal with trolls who criticize her every move. From how she rose to fame and who she's dated, to the way she looks and films her videos, critics have judged her for every little thing. The star has been so honest about how these negative comments affect her. Now, it seems she's had enough of all the noise because Charli D'Amelio's response to haters saying she "glowed down" is the ultimate clapback.

Charli opened up about her experience with cyberbullying on the latest episode of her and Dixie D'Amelio's Apple podcast, Charli and Dixie: Two Chix. It all started when Dixie brought up how much Charli has changed these past few months. "I saw this video of you from the first week of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, you look good now. You had eye lashes and you were really tan," Dixie told her sister.

Charli said some people thought she looked better before. "The fact that everyone says, 'I used to look prettier.' Like what do you want me to do?" Charli asked. "I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then. But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what do [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?"

"People say that about everyone, though. Everyone has glowed down," Dixie said, trying to reassure Charli. "I think it’s because your hair changed. I’m not sure how a four-inch haircut changed you that much."

Charli proved she's not letting the noise get to her, however. "[The haircut] gave me confidence, and [the trolls] liked me when I was fragile. They are scared of a confident woman," Charli said.

This isn't the first time Charli got real about haters criticizing her appearance. On Feb. 11, the star teamed up with UNICEF to raise awareness about cyberbullying. As part of Safer Internet Day, Charli told fans: "When you're bullied online it follows you everywhere, at school, in your home, all the places you're supposed to feel safe. It can feel as if there is nowhere to turn."

The star then said her decision to be so open with fans about her experiences comes down to feeling less alone.

Charli's definitely come a long way because, now, she's not taking those comments as seriously. She's grown so much in so little time, and real fans think it's amazing.