Charli D'Amelio has seen her fair share of internet shade since joining TikTok in June 2019, but she didn't take the most recent bout of criticism lying down. After internet trolls attacked her for winning a 2021 Kids' Choice Award, she hit right back. Charli D'Amelio's quotes about her Kids' Choice Award win are so real.

D'Amelio was in attendance at the March 13 awards show and she didn't go home without an iconic Nickelodeon blimp. The social media star received the award for Favorite Social Star in the female category, beating out some stiff competition. D'Amelio won over fellow nominees like Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, JoJo Siwa, Karina "GamerGirl" Kurzawa, and Maddie Ziegler.

D'Amelio's fans were thrilled for her, but, naturally, there were some naysayers in the mix. After receiving shade online about her win, D'Amelio defended herself in the March 18 episode of the 2 Chix podcast she hosts with her sister, Dixie.

“So, on this past Saturday I was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award, and I actually ended up winning," D'Amelio said. "What I would like to say about that is, how is it my fault? Y’all can’t be mad at me for that. How are you going to be mad at me? I literally had nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on half the time."

D'Amelio wasn't about to let anyone take away from her accomplishments. She added, “I understand if you’re upset, but it’s also like, I got it. It’s mine, this is the one thing where it is mine, it’s mine 100%.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This was hardly the first time D'Amelio has had to defend herself against internet trolls. In November 2020, she got real about how negative comments online affect her during an episode of her podcast.

When Dixie brought up how much Charli's appearance had changed, Charli revealed how hurtful it can be when fans judge her looks. "The fact that everyone says, 'I used to look prettier.' Like what do you want me to do?" Charli asked. "I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then. But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what do [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?"

With another accolade under her belt, D'Amelio isn't letting anyone dull her shine.