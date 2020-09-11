Since finding fame on TikTok in 2019, Charli D'Amelio has been open with fans about some of her biggest challenges as an influencer. In particular, she's been vocal about dealing with cyber-bullies, who often make unnecessary comments about her body. Now, she's opening up about why she uses her platform to speak about body image issues. Charli D'Amelio's Instagram revealing she has an eating disorder is so raw and everyone needs to pay attention to what she had to say.

"I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders," D'Amelio wrote in a Sept. 10 IG Story. "It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world. I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else."

D'Amelio acknowledged that many people battle eating disorders "behind close doors," and she's sorry if she's ever hurt someone with her social media posts. "To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologize and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm," she wrote.

This comes after D'Amelio received backlash for lip-syncing to Beach Bunny's song "Prom Queen" in a now-deleted TikTok. The song is controversial due to having lyrics like, "Shut up, count your calories" and, "Wish I was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body."

INSTAGRAM

D'Amelio directed fans to a link to the National Eating Disorders Association’s website so that anyone going through a similar situation could get support. "I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it's OK to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong," the star finished her post.

Earlier this year, D'Amelio teamed up with UNICEF to raise awareness about cyber-bullying. In a Feb. 11 video, she revealed some of the "most hurtful comments" she receives have to do with how she looks. "A lot [of comments are] about my body shape, my body type, which hits close to home because I struggled a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, bad eating habits," she explained.

Opening up about one's personal experiences and health isn't easy, which makes what D'Amelio did so brave.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.