Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's marriage is the latest celebrity relationship to bite the dust. The former couple (that was really painful to type...) announced their decision to split on April 2 in a joint statement posted to their respective social media accounts. Despite the split seeming permanent, some fans still have hope for reconciliation, seeing as Channing Tatum liked Jenna Dewan's Instagram photo she posted on April 18.

Dewan and Tatum announced they were separating in an Instagram post/tweet that broke the internet's collective heart. The statement read,

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

They made the announcement on April 2, but sources close to the famous exes (again, painful to type) told People that Tatum had reportedly moved out of their house months before they announced the split. That means they were broken up long before we ever knew they were, and the Step Up stan in me can't help but feel a little bit betrayed by this, Channing and Jenna! It's fine, I'll get over it. I just need time.

But all hope might not be lost, according to some fans. Tatum recently liked this photo Dewan posted to Instagram of her in lingerie.

The post, captioned, "A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates," showed Dewan sitting in a large bed in a bra and underwear with a white kimono, coffee cup in hand, smile on her face. In response to Tatum liking the pic, some fans commented on the post with notes like "Let's hope and pray to see them reuniting." But him liking the post could mean a variety of things. It could mean he thinks she looks good (she does) and just wants to show her some no-strings-attached support. It could mean he's not over her yet and is trying to drop some hints by liking photos of her in lingerie. It could mean a lot of things, but it's their relationship and their privacy, so let's leave this up to them.

Fans also noticed that Dewan officially removed the name Tatum from her Instagram handle, so this breakup seems to be permanent. Fans expressed their heartbreak over the name change with comments like, "She removed 'Tatum' noooo," "My heart hurts not seeing the Tatum that's always there but she looks like a goddess... what else is new," and "Wow the Tatum is already gone?" So no, it doesn't look like Dewan and Tatum's fans are handling this breakup well.

Tatum and Dewan have made it clear that while they may be ending their marriage, they're still supportive of each other.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that Tatum had a drinking problem that reportedly contributed to the split, but Dewan and Tatum both issued individual responses saying the reports weren't true. A representative for Dewan told The Daily Mail on April 4, "Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation." Tatum's team gave a statement to E! News on April 5 that said, "The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true. Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

TL;DR: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are amicable exes who likely like each other's Instagram posts out of a show of respect and support. And that's all, folks.