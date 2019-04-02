A certain French-Canadian songstress has been winning hearts as of late for her reemergence as a fierce style star, and now, she can add beauty maven to her resume, too. In exciting news that was announced today, April 2, Céline Dion is L'Oréal Paris' new global spokesperson, proving that the artist's reign as a true icon is only getting started. Seeing as Dion is just months away from finishing up her second Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace on June 8, the announcement couldn't have come at a better time. All bow to Queen Celine, the definition of #goals.

Until recently, you might have known Dion purely for her musical accolades, of which there are many. Of course, she's the voice behind 1997's Titanic hit, "My Heart Will Go On, but beyond that, her "A New Day..." Las Vegas Residency, which ran between 2003 to 2007, remains the highest-grossing concert residency of all time, while her "Taking Chances World Tour," which ran between 2008 and 2009, is one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time. She remains Canada's best-selling artist and one of the best-selling global artists, and holds five Grammy Awards to her name. The woman is a total sonic legend and should be remembered as such, but thanks to a recent wardrobe overhaul by none other than celebrity stylist Law Roach (his other clients include Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway) and her new beauty contract, the 51-year-old has also become an even more impressive idol.

Photography: Denise Truscello for L’Oréal Paris

"I never saw that coming, especially at 51 years old," said Dion in a press release. "When you think I’m done, I’m just starting. I am finishing the shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I am releasing a new English album and going on tour. And, my association with L'Oréal Paris is the beginning of a new amazing journey for me."

In her first role fronting a major beauty brand, Dion will appear in a campaign promoting Excellence Hair Color, which is set to debut April 22. Seeing as she's gone from chocolate brown to platinum blonde to auburn and back again, the singer is a natural choice for the campaign.

"I want everyone to feel that they have the right to express themselves," Dion continued, "Whether it is through fashion and beauty, by using their voice or through something else that’s important to them... I truly admire what L'Oréal Paris stands for and I’m excited to use my voice to empower everyone to feel beautiful, confident and to learn to embrace themselves."

Photography: Denise Truscello for L’Oréal Paris. Striped Suit: Elie Saab. Shoes: YSL. Earrings: Jennifer Fisher. Ring: VRAM.

While speaking on a panel in Las Vegas about her new partnership with L'Oréal Paris, Dion revealed that she dealt with major self-confidence issues when she was younger and that singing was a way for her to combat her insecurities. "When I was so young, not feeling confident, not feeling pretty, having problems with my teeth, being very skinny, being bullied at school… singing was a way for me to express myself," said Dion, as reported by Refinery29.

She went on to detail that fashion and beauty can serve as similar empowering mechanisms, which is why her ambassador role means so much to her. "Don't tell me that you don’t believe that feeling good and looking beautiful is not helping you to walk sexy and to focus and to have a vision and to say, 'This is where I want to go because I have something to say and today I will be heard,'" she said.

I can't wait to see what she does next, because you know there's going to be much more.