Fashion Police may be over as a TV series, but red carpets and dresses are forever. E! still covers them with breathless abandon, judged by some of the most prominent stylist consultants in the business. But what's it like to style celebrities like Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, or Screen Actors Guild winner Sarah Hyland? Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski tells Elite Daily it's hard work, but it's worth it.

Goreski started out like many in the fashion industry, as an intern at Vogue in New York City, before making his way out to the magazine's West Coast offices. Once he was in California, his training in television acting got put to good use. He found himself cast on Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project before moving to his own spinoff series, It's A Brad, Brad World. By 2015, he was a fixture on E!'s Fashion Police and a regular red carpet commentator. As a stylist, he is noted for dressing award-winning actresses from Jessica Alba to Demi Moore.

But when it comes to the job of dressing celebrities, like Christina Ricci and Rashida Jones, for the ultimate red carpet judgment, he notes that the look fans see on the carpet hides all the hard work that goes into it.

"Everybody sees the end product, which is the celebrity on the red carpet looking beautiful, hair and makeup, and gorgeous jewels. But before that, there's so much planning on my part," Goreski explains. "There are hundreds of emails, and trying to get the dresses you want for your clients from the different designers. There are multiple fittings. Then there’s selecting the accessories and discussing hair and makeup."

But for Goreski, it's worth it: "You know, it's a lot of work to get together, but it's something that I love. I'm so grateful to be a part of the fashion community and to have clients that are so loyal and depend on me to help them get ready. It’s great because I also got to be involved in really big life moments, like people's weddings." One of his biggest clients, The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, had Goreski style her for her wedding to Karl Cook in 2018. Goreski gushes, "It's a very incredible profession to be a part of, but the work is never done."

As for Fashion Police, which could sometimes be controversial, Goreski has nothing but good things to say about being on the now-iconic series.

"I think what people don't realize is that when we were doing the show, it was really a conversation," Goreski says. "You know, everybody on that panel loved fashion, loved celebrities. We were really there having fun and celebrating fashion. It was just about having a really fun conversation with a great team, and a great thing to be a part of. I was happy I got to be a part of that show."

Fans can still see Brad Goreski judging away on the regular Countdown To The Red Carpet specials on E!, and is sure to be a fixture come the 2020 awards season.