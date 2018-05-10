Mother's Day is one of those holidays that can be overwhelmingly emotional, regardless of whether your mom is in your life. Know that celebrating Mother's Day with your dad is absolutely an option if you won't be with your mom. And if you'd rather shut off your phone for the day and spend time with your dad without a constant Instagram feed of mom pics, that's cool, too.

Regardless of how you define your family, it's worth taking a day (or two, if you count Father's Day) to celebrate the people who've been by your side. For these four women below, that person is Dad, which is why they've decided to give Mother's Day a whole new meaning.

Twenty-year-old Dominique, for example, says, "I choose to celebrate my father on Mother's Day each year because, for the majority of my childhood, he had to play the role of both parents, proudly earning him the title of 'Mr. Mom.'"

The truth is, this day is what you make it. There are no rules and, like on any other Sunday, brunch is 100 percent optional. If you prefer to disable your social media accounts for a few days and forget all about it, it's within your rights to do so. And if you'd like to take your dad out for a Sunday afternoon beer, that's OK, too. Here's how else you can celebrate with the super-parent in your life.

Buy Or Make Your Dad A Card Giphy I usually send something small to my step-mom and to my guardian, and read over letters my mom had written to me if I am feeling nostalgic. My friends and family often invite me out to celebrate with them/their immediate families (I always say no). Sometimes I send a card to my dad instead :). - tinycatface

Go To A Car Show Giphy Although my childhood was anything but traditional or normal by any means, I wouldn't change one thing about it. My father deserves more than just a day to celebrate the kind of parent that he is. That's why I don't mind waking up a little early one [extra] Sunday out of the year to grab some coffees and head down to the annual, boring-as-can-be, car show as my way of saying, 'Thanks for all that you've done for me, Dad.' He did such an incredible job, to this day I'm still not sure how he did it all. Despite the fact he ran his own business and worked well over 40 hours a week to put a roof over our heads and food on the table, he always made time for me and my little brother. I have so much admiration and respect for this man. He was and — still is — the person we could always go to for guidance and advice, to vent and cry, to laugh and smile, and for a hug whenever we needed it. Because of him, I have the confidence to follow my dreams and work toward all of my goals, no matter how scary they may seem. I know that he's right there behind me. I couldn't imagine life without him. He is my best friend. He will always be my best friend. - Dominique, 20

Tell Your Dad You Appreciate Him Giphy I usually use it as a second Father's Day. My mother was completely absent from my life (by choice), so my dad gets a gift or thanks. - shiny-wooper