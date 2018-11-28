Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe's Body Language Has Changed Dramatically Over Time

The Bachelor is known for a lot of things, but I think we can all agree that it's not necessarily known for making everlasting lifelong romantic matches. Despite the fact that each season ends with a proposal, most of the couples don't wind up making it for the long haul. There are, of course, a few exceptions to that rule. For example, even after almost five years of marriage since getting engaged on his season of The Bachelor, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe's body language proves that the couple is still very much in love.

"These two are thick as thieves and show an amazing amount of consistency throughout their relationship," says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, after examining their photos over the years. From getting engaged on national television, to tying the knot, to having two children together, the couple has been through a lot together, but Brown maintains they've maintained their intense love for each other throughout the years.

Ready for a trip down memory lane? Take a look at these images, from a picture taken the day they got engaged to one taken of their beautiful family this past Thanksgiving, and see firsthand how they managed to make their love last.

In the beginning, she was a little more tense. "Wow he's got a death grip on her," says Brown. "Ain't nobody gonna steal his woman! You can see she's just a bit uncomfortable with it but it seems like she's adjusted over time."

Even a year after getting engaged, they were elated. "These two are happy as clams," says Brown. "I really like how they show an equality of the emotion in their relationship —and it's started from the beginning."

By their wedding, she was ready to show off their love. In this image, Brown points our attention towards their hands being tangled with each other's. "They really love each other," she says. "And I'd hope they'd show it at their wedding — which thankfully they do."

Starting a family didn't change their body language. "See how her hand is gently on his torso area? That says ownership," explains Brown. "Don't anyone touch her man!"

Even when she's feeling tense, she still wants him to be hers. "There's those trademark smiles again," Brown notes. "She's got her hand in a loose fist which may say there's just a tad of tension from her, but mostly she's showing ownership of him with it on his chest."

Even four years into their marriage, the couple is still totally in love on vacation in France. "See how far his hand is reached around her shoulder? That's no half hug," exclaims Brown. "They look like they're glued together down at their sides! So nobody is playing half way in this relationship!"

They're both genuinely happy with the family they created. "Their family really makes them both happy," Brown stated. "A real smile is with your eyes and they both have the outer the crows feet of real happiness with the kids."