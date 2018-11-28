Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe's Body Language Has Changed Dramatically Over Time
The Bachelor is known for a lot of things, but I think we can all agree that it's not necessarily known for making everlasting lifelong romantic matches. Despite the fact that each season ends with a proposal, most of the couples don't wind up making it for the long haul. There are, of course, a few exceptions to that rule. For example, even after almost five years of marriage since getting engaged on his season of The Bachelor, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe's body language proves that the couple is still very much in love.
"These two are thick as thieves and show an amazing amount of consistency throughout their relationship," says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, after examining their photos over the years. From getting engaged on national television, to tying the knot, to having two children together, the couple has been through a lot together, but Brown maintains they've maintained their intense love for each other throughout the years.
Ready for a trip down memory lane? Take a look at these images, from a picture taken the day they got engaged to one taken of their beautiful family this past Thanksgiving, and see firsthand how they managed to make their love last.
In the beginning, she was a little more tense.
Even a year after getting engaged, they were elated.
By their wedding, she was ready to show off their love.
Starting a family didn't change their body language.
Even when she's feeling tense, she still wants him to be hers.
Even four years into their marriage, the couple is still totally in love on vacation in France.
They're both genuinely happy with the family they created.
Thanksgiving with the whole family.
"No matter what situation they're in, we always see him with that same smile on his face leaning towards her," Brown said, adding that their relationship is "so sweet."
For those of you who may not have heard, the family had a difficult time earlier this month when their youngest son was taken to the ICU for a case of bronchitis. Luckily, he wound up making it through the scare and the family seems to, again, be healthy and happy.
In a world seemingly filled with terrible, sad news, it's really nice to know that there's a couple getting through life's twists and turns totally and completely in love with each other.