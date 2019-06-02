If you ascribe to the motto that life is better caffeinated, you'll be so here for the fact that there's a tasty new addition to the world of coffee-flavored ice creams. Now that ice cream season is officially in session, Carvel's new Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream is here to help you satisfy your coffee cravings at any time of the day while getting that pick-me-up in the sweetest way possible. With four tasty flavors to choose from (including two Oreo-infused varieties) which all feature notes of your favorite cup of joe, I have a feeling that you'll definitely be screaming for these ice creams this summer.

Now that patio season is underway, I've been scoping out this year's selection of warm weather bites and sips to keep me cool and refreshed during the summer. For me, that means swapping my winter lattes out for cold brew coffees and bringing out the coffee-flavored ice cream so that I can get my coffee cravings handled in pint form. Per Chew Boom's June 1 post about the new flavors, Carvel has plenty of options for coffee and ice cream mash-ups.

IMHO, there's no such thing as too much ice cream, which is why I was so pumped when I learned that Carvel is rolling out not one, but four different cold brew-infused creations that combine the smoky flavors of coffee with the sweetness of your favorite desserts.

One of my favorites out of the bunch is the Cold Brew Oreo Ice Cream, which I'm guessing is basically just as drool-worthy as it sounds like. The base of cold brew coffee-flavored ice cream is layered with caramel, fudge, and the creme de la resistance: Big chunks of Oreo cookies. TBH, I'm a fan of Oreo anything, and the combination of Oreo cookies and ice cream sounds honestly too good to pass up.

If you're looking to one-up the experience, you can grab the Cold Brew Oreo Sundae Dasher, which also combines layers of bold brew ice cream, fudge, caramel, and Oreo cookie pieces in one creamy, sweet concoction. It's basically dessert and your morning brew mixed in one, and you can bet that I'll take advantage of any socially acceptable excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast.

I'm all about adding Oreos to everything I can, but if you want to let the flavors of the cold brew really come through, there's also two other options to choose from. There's a cold brew coffee-infused soft serve ice cream that's served in a cone of your choosing as well as a Cold Brew Thick Shake that's made with a blend of cold brew coffee ice cream and milk.

In short, there's cold brew coffee-infused ice cream in every shape and style to choose from, so I'd make sure to give one (or all four, because summer is treat yo' self season) a try the next time you're at a Carvel. Just keep in mind that these four confections are only available for a limited time at participating Carvel locations nationwide, so I wouldn't sleep on treating your tastebuds to Cold Brew Coffee ice cream heaven before patio season is over.