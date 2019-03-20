It's every millennial's dream to take a Carnival cruise (seriously, their advertising is absolute fire). But the popular cruise line is now kicking things up a few notches by selling its signature line of craft beers to take home. Yes, you heard that correctly — if you're looking for a boozy souvenir, Carnival Cruise Line's new private label craft beer cans are now for sale. If you ask me, they're the perfect sip to enjoy while looking back on your trip.

If you've ever been lucky enough to hop aboard a Carnival cruise, you probably spent sunny days and breezy nights sipping each and every one of the company's three signature craft beers. Its three main varieties include: ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, the ParchedPig West Coast IPA, and the ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale. I've never been on a Carnival Cruise to try any of them, but names really get me LOL.

Anyway, Carnival's beer will most likely bring back all those #SpringBreakFeels to anyone who's been fortunate enough to sip them onboard. And if that's the case, you'll be happy to know that Carnival is partnering with Lakeland, Florida's Brew Hub to can and keg each sip so customers can take them home, according to a March 18 press release. So now you can feel like you're cruising through the Caribbean after your trip, even while you're freezing in your tiny New York City apartment.

Each of Carnival's beer recipes were developed by Carnival’s brewery team, per the release. If you're interested in getting some for yourself, they're now available in 16-ounce cans and on tap aboard each and every one of Carnival's 26 ships, in addition to each of Carnival's private destinations. Oh, and make sure to lookout for seasonal offerings — if you're onboard in the middle of fall, for example, you'll be able to get in on Carnival's seasonal Pumpkin Spice ale, which is totally up my alley. I'm mentally adding it to my list of top pumpkin spice beers for future reference.

Each of Carnival's private label beers have been served on draught aboard Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon ships since 2016, according to Carnival's website. But Edward Allen, the brand's vice president of beverage operations, said he's looking forward for guests to enjoy them across all of Carnival's ships and on land after exiting the ship.

According to the press release, Allen said:

With the success of our breweries on Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon the obvious next step was to let all of our guests fleetwide enjoy our refreshing craft beers and that’s where our partnership with Brew Hub began. To be the first cruise line to ever scale up its beverage operations by canning and kegging their own beer is unprecedented. My hope is that our guests will take a four-pack home with them to share with family and friends as a refreshing and memorable reminder of their cruise.

Carnival's private label beer sounds pretty fantastic, and in my personal opinion, there's no better souvenir than beer. So drink up, pup, and cheers to looking back on a great vacation.