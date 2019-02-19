Cardi B's Zodiac Sign Says So Much About Her Magnetic Personality

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and sometimes the more fame you get, the more difficult it is to avoid backlash. Who knows, maybe I'm being bias, but Cardi B's zodiac sign and birth chart says so much about her empowering personality. It's no secret that the stars know more about us than we know about ourselves, but it's always interesting to take a closer look at celebrity charts, especially when you're able to put the pieces together. However, before we continue, just know, I am 100 percent team Cardi, and I'm also a big fan of her astrological placements.

In case you're wondering, the "Bodak Yellow" singer was born with her sun in delicious Libra, hence her irresistible charms and innate charisma. I mean, it's no wonder Cardi has such a loyal fan base. If you really think about it, the 26-year-old rapper can do no wrong. Okurrr. Granted, I am pretty sure she would beg to differ, considering she is no stranger to Hollywood feuds, not to mention the ongoing beef she has with Nicki Minaj. However, in the end, Cardi has something so incredibly unique and genuine, that it's almost impossible not to love her. Am I still being bias?

For the record, that is so typical of Libra, and if you have any Libras in your life, you'll know exactly what I'm referring to. BTW, Libras are ruled by Venus planet of love and beauty; hence their contagious charm, and irresistible personality. See, the thing is, this air sign can literally do no wrong. They have this gift where it doesn't matter how many times they mess up, or manipulate you, (because lord knows they're good at it) you somehow find a way to forgive them. Anyway, I digress, but I had to mention this admirable Venusian flair.

Cardi B Was Born On A Full Moon In Warrior-Like Aries

Despite Cardi B's coquettish ways, and extra charming personality, the 26-year-old rapper is not one to be messed with, and she makes sure to convey that message in both her art, and in real life. It's no wonder she was born with her moon in assertive Aries, (as per Astrotheme) given this cardinal fire sign's hot-headed personality, and fearless ways. One thing's for sure: Cardi B is always ready to go to war.

Something else that caught my attention is, the "Bodak Yellow" singer was born on a full moon, which means the sun and moon were directly opposing one another at her time of birth. This says several things about her home life, but more importantly, it tells me Cardi portrays herself to be one way, but is completely opposite in her private life. Then again, who isn't, but there's a lot more to her than meets the eye.

TBH, there's another reason for her enigmatic personality, but in the end, this tells us that she is a deeply sensitive person, with a natural instinct to fight. BTW, when I say fight, I'm not only referring to the physical aspect. Cardi is an emotional survivor, who most likely grew up in an extremely tough environment, with two completely different types of parents. Mom could've been one way, and Dad another, but they definitely didn't see eye to eye.

In the end, Cardi is constantly seeking emotional balance, and validation. She has an instinct (moon) to fight for her right, but her ego (sun) seeks harmony and balance. It's interesting how she was born under the sign of the scales, and yet her natal moon placement also calls for emotional balance. Fact is, "balance" is a prominent theme for the 26-year-old rapper.

Mercury And Venus-Pluto Conjunction In Smoldering Scorpio

Okurrr! This is where it gets hot and heavy, stargazers. So, remember how I said Libras are ruled by Venus? Well, Cardi is a Scorpionic Libra and I'll explain why. For starters, Pluto rules Scorpio, and Cardi was born in 1992, aka the Pluto in Scorpio Generation. Second, both her Venus and Mercury were in mysterious Scorpio the day she was born. What's even more ironic is, the "Bodak Yellow" singer's natal Venus is sitting a degree apart (conjunct) from her Pluto in Scorpio, which gives her a natural air of intensity.

Remember, Venus represents our relationships, charms, and what brings us pleasure. In Scorpio, Venus is obsessive, magnetic, jealous, AF and extremely private. Long story short, it's no wonder Cardi is attracted to toxic men, aka Offset, (in my opinion, no offense) who likely make her feel the ultimate highs, and the ultimate lows. In fact, you'll notice, Cardi doesn't have many female friends in the industry, and this is another Venus-Pluto trait. Venus is a woman and a mirror, and with a Pluto in Scorpio influence, Cardi is a reflection of one's demons.

This sounds wild, but that's exactly what this placement does. Granted, that's a big responsibility for Cardi, and I'm sure she feels it on a regular basis. This Venus-Pluto energy can be toxic, and it's not even Cardi's fault. She is a reflection of the good, the bad, and the ugly. On a brighter, note, however, this placement is also incredibly magnetic, and charismatic. Again, it's no coincidence Cardi can hold a crowd's attention, and so easily. She puts the whole world on her spell.

Lastly, I can't forget to mention her venom-tongued Mercury in Scorpio, because I dare to say this is where she gets her talent from. Mercury is the planet of communication and thought process, and in Scorpio, it is razor-sharp, and totally psychic. Put it this way: Cardi has never had an issue using her words to defend herself. On the contrary, her words are like poison. She tells you like it is, and she sees right through the bull sh*t.