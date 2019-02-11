3 Tiny Details In 'Russian Doll' That Will Make Astrology Enthusiasts So Excited

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you have not seen this dark yet incredibly mesmerizing Netflix comedy, as I will be sharing the three tiny details in Russian Doll that will make astrology enthusiasts so excited, but I also might be giving too much away. Anyway, you've been warned. Nevertheless, I can't even begin to tell you how much I loved this series. I. can't. even. Everything from the psychedelic-goth cinematography to the beyond-amazing retro synth soundtrack had me in complete awe. Oh, and don't get even me started on the cast, because I still can't decide who I love more.

Plus, you already know I went as far as googling every single cast member's date of birth, aka astrology chart, because how could I not? Firstly, and I don't even have to say this, but Natasha Lyonne is a legend. The Orange Is The New Black actress was born with her sun in assertive AF Aries, and it isn't hard to tell either, considering her fiery energy, and don't-f*ck-with-me vibes. Granted, I'd be able to tell you more if I knew her rising sign, but despite her cardinal fire, Lyonne has plenty of water (Pisces) in her chart, which totally explains her artistry, and career in film.

TBH, I'm not surprised Lyonne has so much Neptune (Pisces) in her birth chart. Firstly, because the character she portrays in Russian Doll epitomizes the essence of Neptune, (which I'll explain shortly ) and secondly, Pisces thrives when they can tap into their creativity, and wander through their imagination. Truth is, this water sign is artistic by nature, and its planetary ruler Neptune is all about film. Something else, the Russian Doll star was born with her moon and Jupiter in looney Cancer, and this totally explains her hysterical facial expressions, and comical charm.

It doesn't end there; see my three astrological takeaways below:

1. Welcome To Planet Neptune

In astrology, elusive Neptune is the planet of dreams, fantasy, sleep, deception, glamour, and the subconscious realms. Sounds strange, but any form of escapism is very much aligned with the essence of Neptune. Truth is, sometimes that feeling of euphoria is just an illusion, which is why people have to be so careful with addictions. Ring a bell? Lyonne's character Nadia used drugs and alcohol to escape her harsh realities.

Also, IDK about you, but Nadia's repetitive deaths started to feel more and more like a never-ending nightmare. It's almost as if she kept falling deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole, and it all started to feel like an endless fog, which again, has everything to do with Neptune's haziness, and ambiguity. I mean, was it all a dream? Or was this all taking place in her subconscious?

2. Chiron Made A Cryptic Cameo

In astrology, Chiron is the "wounded healer," as it represents our deepest wound, and our attempts to overcome the discomfort that comes along with it. Interestingly enough, this wound is also the key to unlock our greatest superpower, so we can heal others from their pain, and suffering. The topic of "Chiron" might seem as if I'm coming out of left field, but if you really think about it, its contradicting symbolism was very present throughout the series.

For starters, the main character Nadia was given no choice but to face the fear, pain, and general discomfort that came along with her back-to-back deaths, and harsh epiphanies. However, this is exactly how she was able to heal her childhood wound, and ultimately save Alan Zaveri, the stranger she crossed paths with, who also ended up saving her, too. Turns out, there is a light and the end of the tunnel, and what Nadia thought couldn't get any worse, had a silver lining after all.

3. Shoutout To The Pluto In Scorpio Generation

In case you're wondering, Pluto is the planet of death, sex, and transformation. The Pluto in Scorpio Generation have birthdays between November 1983 and November 1995, and these individuals experienced a number of traumatic experiences that ultimately led to an intense metamorphosis. Lyonne's character Nadia reminded me of this, as she grew up with a mentally unstable mother, and was basically given no choice but to repress her childhood suffering.

Pluto in Scorpio individuals struggle with issues of abandonment and betrayal, as the majority grew up with divorced parents. In the end, the topic of death and rebirth is very Plutonian, and Nadia's experience throughout the series led to a deeply spiritual awakening. P.S., another spoiler, and I'll try not to give too much away, but the last scene really struck a chord for me. The parade was everything I never knew I needed. It was almost as if the Pluto in Scorpio children had finally reached the finish line, but even then, it's spiral that never ends.