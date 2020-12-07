Cardi B continues to find herself in hot water this holiday season. It was just one week ago when the rapper caught backlash after bragging about her massive Thanksgiving celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it's Cardi B's tweet asking if she should buy an $88,000 purse that has people fuming. While Cardi responded to a handful of people who were less than thrilled with her comments, some fans are still ticked off about her initial tweet.

Bringing things back a bit, on Nov. 29, Cardi tweeted about having 37 people at her house for Thanksgiving, going against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's suggestion to celebrate small this year to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The tweet bothered many of Cardi's 15 million followers, so she quickly defended her decision by revealing she and everyone in attendance at the gathering had tested negative for the virus before getting together.

Just when the backlash about her Thanksgiving celebration started to settle down, Cardi posted yet another controversial tweet on Sunday, Dec. 6. "Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting," she wrote, which was met with a lot of backlash about how she shouldn't be showing off how much money she has while millions of people around the world are experiencing job loss and homelessness.

"Donate the money to hungry people. Tweets like this are why we want to eat the rich," one person wrote. Another tweeted: "Please delete this tweet; it is beyond tone-deaf. While I do not begrudge your ability to spend 88k on a purse, it's quite an affront to people who don't have .88 cents to spend on a hamburger. Do better."

Cardi was armed with a response as if she knew the backlash was coming. Cardi started sharing receipts of donations she's made over the past few months and added: "I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you."

Cardi went on to slam another follower who asked her to donate to charity, saying she's donated $2 million this year alone and has big plans for a donation in 2021.

It was clear that Cardi's followers were still not having her comments, so she decided to take it a step further. "Okay let’s do this challenge!" she wrote. "Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!"

Cardi kept her promise and posted receipts of some of the donations she matched from her fans.

Cardi appeared to be frustrated with the continue backlash, and tweeted an official apology to her followers while taking aim at president Donald Trump in the process. "Ok guys I apologize," she wrote. "There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but."

To end the night, Cardi tweeted: "Sooooooo......do ya want me to show ya the purse ?"

Cardi definitely does do her part to donate to those less fortunate, but it still doesn't sit well with fans when she draws attention to spending a fortune on what they see as unnecessary purchases when so many people are struggling.