Cardi B has conquered radio, film, and now she's coming for Congress. The rapper, who's very vocal about her political leanings and thoughts on Donald Trump, is ready to make a difference on Capitol Hill, and I'm here for it. Cardi B's tweet about running for Congress has me rooting for her.

On Jan. 12, Cardi B revealed she is considering a future in politics and, for her, that means heading straight for Washington D.C. "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with government," she tweeted.

She then went on to explain she became interested after watching a few programs on war. “Like I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American," she wrote.

Before anyone assumes Cardi thinks she thinks she can waltz her way onto Capitol Hill, she stated she is more than ready and willing to go back to school.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," she added.

Cardi B's fans were totally down for her future political aspirations.

Any avid Cardi B fan knows she is outspoken and never holds her tongue when it comes to politics. She's also well-read on the justice system and shared some of her thoughts on America's current state during her Vogue "73 Questions" interview in November 2019.

When the producer asked Cardi what is something she learned about the system that really struck her, her answer was truly indicative of her political knowledge.

"The system was never made for us," she replied. "Just living in my neighborhood made me want to speak up, always. Seeing the injustice, seeing how kids my age, my color, darker, are being treated in my neighborhood. That made me want to be involved."

Vogue on YouTube

Looks like getting involved for Cardi B means seriously pursuing a role in Congress. Considering her previous political statements, she seems to have good intentions, and I can get behind that.