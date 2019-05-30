Cardi B is not here for the haters. In fact, she’s got a whole lot to say to them for their criticism of her choice to have plastic surgery. And she isn’t holding back one bit. In recent days, Cardi has opened up about her decision to get liposuction and how that has affected her performance schedule. Unfortunately for Cardi, though, haters were quick to call her “lazy” for choosing plastic surgery over working out to get the body she wants. But Cardi B’s response to haters calling her “lazy” is pretty much perfect.

So, before I get into Cardi’s response to all her haters, let’s talk about how all this started in the first place. On Wednesday, May 8, Cardi performed at the Beale Street Music Festival. During her set, she explained to the audience that she should have canceled the show.

"I should have canceled today, because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo. But b*tch, I'm still gonna get this motherf*cking money bag. Let's go!" she said to the audience.

The next day, on May 9, Cardi opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she decided to get liposuction and how hard it can be to heal.

"I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back."

As with anything Cardi does, her comments about plastic surgery sparked some controversy. And Cardi, as always, clapped back in the way only Cardi can.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I do whatever the f*ck I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do,” Cardi said in an Instagram live video. “My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

She also talked about canceling shows and how that has affected her ability to make money.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict," Cardi said. "I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

You can watch Cardi responding to critics in the video down below:

DOPE TEA on YouTube

Cardi also talked about the potential health risks of performing and traveling after plastic surgery.

"My doctor was like 'yo you cannot be doing all these shows because you're not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you're going to try to blame me,'" she explained. "The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and shit, it's so scary that I be freaking out, I really be freaking out. I would show y'all a picture of my feet, of my feet and my cankles, when I swell up, when I get on planes, but y'all gonna be making f*cking fun of me."

Whew! It sounds like Cardi has quite a lot to say on this subject. But you know what? She’s totally right. It’s her body and she can do whatever she wants with it. If that means getting liposuction and some time off to heal after, then so be it.